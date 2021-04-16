Quarantine has kept hundreds of Sioux City students out of classes this spring

SIOUX CITY -- The number of students in the Sioux City Community School District who were infected with the virus while in class has remained low since the New Year.
But hundreds of students in the district have missed classes this spring while in quarantine, a trend that has continued throughout this semester.
As of Wednesday, there were 196 students in the district out of classes while in quarantine, up from 163 reported on Monday, according to the district's weekly virus reporting. The Wednesday before that, 174 students missed class while in quarantine. A week earlier, the figure was 318.
The number of students who stay home with the virus, versus those who are home while in quarantine, is generally far smaller -- there are usually more than 10 times as many students in quarantine as those who stayed home with the virus on a given day. On certain days this semester, there were more than 20 times as many students in quarantine as the number who were infected.
These figures have been relatively stable this year, though it does ebb and flow somewhat -- more than 300 quarantined some days, fewer than 200 on other days. The daily quarantine tally has been seldom if ever less than 150 students this semester.
Mandie Mayo, a spokesperson for the district, did not comment on the numbers during a phone call Friday.
It's not entirely clear what impact quarantine has on students' learning.
"Short-term absences will be handled on a case-by-case basis, and instructional materials will be provided for continued learning," the district's policy on absences says. "The expectations of participation in remote learning may vary for students who are sick compared to asymptomatic students who have been sent home due to potential exposure."
The number of students in quarantine this spring has been considerably higher than the number of district staffers in quarantine, even after taking into account the fact that there are more students than staff. There was one district employee in quarantine on Wednesday, and zero on Tuesday. These figures have held mostly steady this semester.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends quarantine for people who have been in close contact -- within six feet for 15 minutes or more -- with someone who has the virus.
The only people exempted from this recommendation are those who have been fully vaccinated, but most school students are too young for the vaccine. Those who have had the virus within the last three months and recovered are also excluded from the quarantine recommendation.