Quarantine has kept hundreds of Sioux City students out of classes this spring

SIOUX CITY -- The number of students in the Sioux City Community School District who were infected with the virus while in class has remained low since the New Year.

But hundreds of students in the district have missed classes this spring while in quarantine, a trend that has continued throughout this semester.

As of Wednesday, there were 196 students in the district out of classes while in quarantine, up from 163 reported on Monday, according to the district's weekly virus reporting. The Wednesday before that, 174 students missed class while in quarantine. A week earlier, the figure was 318.

The number of students who stay home with the virus, versus those who are home while in quarantine, is generally far smaller -- there are usually more than 10 times as many students in quarantine as those who stayed home with the virus on a given day. On certain days this semester, there were more than 20 times as many students in quarantine as the number who were infected.

These figures have been relatively stable this year, though it does ebb and flow somewhat -- more than 300 quarantined some days, fewer than 200 on other days. The daily quarantine tally has been seldom if ever less than 150 students this semester.