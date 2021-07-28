Queen, king crowned Wednesday at Plymouth County fair

LE MARS, Iowa -- McKenna Henrich and Caden Schram, both of Akron, were crowned queen and king, respectively, of this week's Plymouth County Fair.
The fair royalty was announced Wednesday night during a ceremony in Pioneer Village.
Henrich, the daughter of Brad and Michelle Henrich, represented the Akron-Westfield High School FFA. She was a high school senior in the 2019-20 school year.
Schram, the son of Ty and Tamara Schram, was represented by the Johnson Juniors 4-H Club. A high school senior in the 2020-21 school year, Henrich also was named Miss Congeniality Wednesday night.
The fair royalty court also includes princesses Regan Peters and Jacey Theisen, both of Le Mars; princes Samuel Bowen and Jacob Spencer, both of Le Mars and Mr. Personality Cael Moffatt of Ireton.
Peters, the daughter of Chad and Shelli Peters, represented the Union Vikings 4-H club. She was a junior in the 2021-21 school year.
Thiesen, the daughter of Richard and Holly Theisen, represented the Stanton Lucky Clovers 4-H club. She was a sophomore in the 2020-21 school year.
Bowen, the song of Derek and Yvette Bowen, represented the Grant Clever Clovers 4-H club. He was a senior in the 2020-21 school year.
Spencer, the son of Matt and Nicole Spencer, represented the Le Mars FFA. He was a junior in the 2020-21 school year.
Moffatt, the son of Brett and Beckie Moffatt, represented the Akron-Westfield FFA. He was a junior in the 2020-21 school year.
The Plymouth County Fair runs through Sunday in Le Mars.
