SIOUX CITY -- Taylor Strawn, a 19-year-old Morningside College student, was named Queen of the River Saturday afternoon at a pageant held at the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux City Riverfront.
Strawn, who graduated from Bishop Heelan High School, said being the River-Cade queen is something she'd long aspired to.
"I've always dreamed of this since I was a little girl," she said. "I remember I was in the smile contest, and I was in the parade and I saw the queen and the princesses. Honestly, I was a little girl so their tiaras were just so cool, and so pretty."
The princesses were Sydney McManamy and Alexis McCrory. McCrory also won Miss Congeniality.
All three will serve as royalty this year and next.
McCrory, 18, a student at Iowa State University, said she was "overwhelmed and so honored" by becoming a River-Cade princess.
"I'm really excited to learn all the new stuff and go through this process," McCrory said.
McManamy, 21, a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was a contestant at the last River-Cade royalty pageant.
"I got to watch the crowning of the existing royalty, so it's kind of cool to me to see two years' worth of traditions happen," she said.
All three royalty members will take part in River-Cade events throughout the year. McManamy said she's more than happy to make the commute up from Lincoln.
"I think my parents are kind of excited for me to actually have a reason to come home now," she said. "So it's kind of an added bonus that I get to see my family and I get to sit in the parade."
Queen Strawn gets a $3,000 scholarship, while princesses McManamy and McCrory get $2,000 scholarships; McCrory got an additional plaque for her Miss Congeniality win.
In all, 11 young women competed for the Queen of the River title.
The previous River-Cade royalty, princesses Kaitlyn Tooley and Hayley Lange and queen Emily Croston, said goodbye in addresses before the new royalty was announced.