Questions and answers: What jobless workers in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota need to know

Here are some frequently asked questions for jobless workers in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska filing for unemployment insurance, as well as programs available for employers in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act
President Trump signed into law the provisions of the CARES Act. This law increases the availability of unemployment insurance benefits to those who are self-employed, contract workers, those ineligible for state unemployment benefits or those who have exhausted benefits.
Q: Who is eligible for unemployment benefits under CARES?
A: Individuals who are self-employed, independent contract workers, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers, those ineligible for state unemployment benefits or have exhausted benefits.
Iowa Workforce Development
Q: If I am self-employed, do I need to file an application for unemployment?
A: Yes, you will first need to file a claim online to see if you are eligible for a regular claim. After you have filed an application, continue to check the website for updates on what additional information is needed.
Q: If I am receiving benefits, do I need to file an application for unemployment to receive the additional $600 benefit payment?
A: No, if you have filed an unemployment application and it is being processed or you have an existing unemployment claim, there is nothing else you need to do to receive the additional benefits. Iowa Workforce Development will begin issuing those payments as they become available.
Q: I was receiving unemployment through last week and my benefits have exhausted. I am still within my benefit year and was told I can’t file again until my claim expires. Do I need to file an unemployment application to receive the additional money that was passed in legislation for the CARES Act?
A: No, you do not need to file a new application. When the extended benefits are available, additional information will be posted on the website. All claimants that exhausted benefits after 02/02/20, will be processed for the extended benefits.
Q: Who qualifies for unemployment claims in Iowa?
A: Each individual case is unique to that person. If you are out of work because of the virus you are encouraged to file. More information about eligibility is available on the website: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/COVID-19
Q: Can I file a claim if I worked in Iowa but live outside Iowa?
A: Yes. If you have earnings in the last 18 months in Iowa, you can file. If you have worked in two or more states, including Iowa, in the last 18 months, you can include those states on your application when you file.
Q: How quickly will approved applicants get paid?
A: Under most circumstances 10 to 14 business days.
Q: What is the maximum weekly benefit and long is it available?
A: The minimum per week is $87 and maximum is $591 with four dependents. On a regular unemployment insurance claim you can receive up to 26 weeks.
Q: How do COVID-19 changes affect employers?
A: If you are self-employed and out of work, you are encouraged to file. The CARES Act should help in those cases. Claims that are filed and identified as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19 will not be charged to employers. Fact-finding interviews for these claims will be waived and be held. Iowa Workforce Development will process unemployment insurance payments to ensure payment will continue to be paid in a timely manner.
Nebraska Department of Labor
Q: When should I file an application for benefits?
A: File your new claim as soon as your employment ends or you begin working reduced hours. Unemployment benefits cannot be paid for weeks of unemployment occurring before you file, so it is important to file as soon as possible.
Q: How do I apply for benefits?
A: In order to preserve the confidentiality of your personal information, claims must be filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. If you do not have internet access or have a disability requiring assistive technology, please visit your local Job Center for assistance.
Q: Can I file a claim if I live outside Nebraska but worked in Nebraska?
A: Yes. If you are filing a claim from another state and do not live in a county bordering Nebraska, you must also register for unemployment services in the state of your residence.
South Dakota Department of Labor
Q: Can I file a claim if I worked in another state but live in South Dakota?
A: If you worked in a state other than South Dakota and now live in South Dakota, an interstate claim can be filed against the state where you worked and earned wages during the last 18-month period. Filing information, including telephone numbers to call, can be obtained by contacting Customer Service at 605-626-2452. The state where you worked will make all determinations on your eligibility according to its laws and regulations.
Q: How do I apply for benefits?
A: File online at raclaims.sd.gov 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online filing is the fastest way to apply for benefits. If you exit the application before receiving a confirmation number, any information you entered on the application will be lost. Your application will not be accepted unless you receive a confirmation number.
File by telephone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. by contacting the Claims Call Center at 605-626-3179. Speech and hearing impaired applicants can call the Relay Service of South Dakota at 800-877-1113.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.