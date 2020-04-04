Questions and answers: What jobless workers in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota need to know

Q: When should I file an application for benefits?

A: File your new claim as soon as your employment ends or you begin working reduced hours. Unemployment benefits cannot be paid for weeks of unemployment occurring before you file, so it is important to file as soon as possible.

Q: How do I apply for benefits?

A: In order to preserve the confidentiality of your personal information, claims must be filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. If you do not have internet access or have a disability requiring assistive technology, please visit your local Job Center for assistance.

Q: Can I file a claim if I live outside Nebraska but worked in Nebraska?

A: Yes. If you are filing a claim from another state and do not live in a county bordering Nebraska, you must also register for unemployment services in the state of your residence.

South Dakota Department of Labor

Q: Can I file a claim if I worked in another state but live in South Dakota?