DES MOINES — Grant Menke, 39, started as head of USDA Rural Development in early August. He succeeds Annette Sweeney, who was appointed in November 2017 and resigned in March to run for the state senate.
Menke previously worked for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.
Q: Tell us about yourself. Where did you grow up?
Q: I’m told you took a round-about route to this job. What did you do after college?
A: You’re right. My dream growing up was to be a major league baseball umpire. So after graduating, I moved to Washington, D.C., where I lived with an aunt and got a job as a legal aid in an energy law firm. I did that to pay the bills and umpired as many games as I could.
In 2003, I went to the Harry Wendelstedt School of Umpiring in Daytona Beach, Florida. I got hired to umpire in the Arizona rookie league that year, but after the season I realized I needed an off-season job, so I applied for an internship with Sen. Charles Grassley on the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. I assisted on issues related to tax and trade. It was a very busy fall.
The next year I umpired again, and I did that for several years. I was lucky enough to get back on with the finance committee each off-season. Eventually I married and we had a son. After umpiring at the Double A level in 2008, it became clear that I just didn’t want to be gone and living at a hotel six months out of the year. My wife and I wanted to move back to Iowa to raise our family, so I managed to get a job with the IRFA.
Q: How important was that experience at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association?
A: That was a remarkable experience. I got to see a very important and growing industry that was based in rural areas. I am extremely grateful for that experience.
Q: Tell me about coming to USDA Rural Development.
A: It covers so many facets of rural life and the rural economy. Rural prosperity is a passion of mine, so this is a perfect place for me. I feel like I have learned a lot in the past few months. We have 10 offices in Iowa and a really great group of employees. They live in the rural areas and they really care about the work.
A: It’s true. We deal with so many things affecting rural areas. Iowa has close to 1,000 towns, and 500 of those have 500 or fewer people each. Most of those people aren’t farmers, but they live and work in rural areas.
At USDA Rural Development, we are involved in programs on everything from housing to water treatment facilities to internet access to day care. We are working to build towns from the ground up.
Q: In 2017, USDA went through a restructuring that included a change in title for the head of USDA Rural Development. It used to be an Under Secretary position. Now Anne Hazlett is an assistant to the Secretary of Agriculture. There were concerns about that change. How has it worked?
Q: If you could summarize the approach to rural development in today’s USDA, what would you say?
A: I think there are three central tenets of Secretary Sonny Perdue’s USDA in regards to rural development. They would be infrastructure, partnerships and innovation. We want to maintain and improve the rural infrastructure, whether that is water treatment or housing or internet. We want to build partnerships with agriculture and rural communities to make that work efficient and effective. And we need to be innovative to make that work and to provide the best help for rural Iowa and rural America.
Finally, we are still waiting for Congress to pass a new farm bill. Does the delay in that process or the possibility that the old farm bill may yet be extended for a year affect the budget for USDA Rural Development or the work of your staff?
A: It won’t stop our work. Of course, we would like to see a new farm bill passed, but an extension wouldn’t mean that we would lose funding.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell farmers?
A: Our job is to try to help rural America grow and thrive. That often means offering grants for specific projects. For example, we are working on internet connectivity issues. I would also urge people to look us up online at rd.usda.gov/ia.