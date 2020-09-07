Quinonez hangs up the headset for long-running radio show

SIOUX CITY -- Growing up the oldest of seven siblings in Guadalajara, Mexico, Isaac Quinonez would often listen to the music of great mariachi bands on the radio.
"My dad loves mariachi music and so do I," he said, smiling at the memory of mariachi musicians like Vicente Fernandez whose recordings were often heard over the airwaves. "We connected with the sound."
Sitting inside the control room at Siouxland Public Media, Quinonez, 42, was nostalgic about the love of music he shared with his dad, Luis.
Quinonez was also reflecting upon the 16 years he spent as host of the public radio station's popular "South of the Border" music program.
Since 2004, he has taken listener song requests from 8 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night on 90.3 FM.
Quinonez hung up his headset as the host of "South of the Border" for the very last time on Sunday.
"I loved my time here," he said a few days before his last Siouxland Public Media broadcast. "It is time for me to start the next chapter of my life."
As a kid in Guadalajara, Quinonez never thought he'd someday move to the United States, or have a career in broadcasting, or even graduate from college.
It was his dad who encouraged Quinonez to begin a new life in America in 1997.
"I had just graduated from high school and was looking for a job in Guadalajara," he explained. "My dad, who was living in Sioux City at the time, suggested I move here since people made more money in America."
Indeed, Quinonez's younger brother was already living in Sioux City and attending school here.
"Even though I already graduated in Mexico, I enrolled in high school to pick up some credits and to improve," he said.
Before too long, Quinonez had earned a Mexican high school diploma, a diploma from Sioux City's North High School, and eventually a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Briar Cliff University.
It was while still in college that Quinonez attracted the attention of Siouxland Public Media's longtime general manager Gretchen Gondek.
"The station has had locally produced Spanish-language programming ever since we went on the air more than 40 years ago," Gondek said. "Over the years, 'South of the Border' has had several different hosts."
Quinonez began co-anchoring a newscast segment on the show while performing other duties for the station.
When the regular host of "South of the Border" decided to leave, Gondek asked Quinonez to be the replacement.
"I knew Isaac had the talent to do the job," the now-retired Gondek said. "He absolutely exceeded everybody's expectations."
One of Quinonez's most significant innovations was to increase the show's visibility in the community by DJing at public events.
That was appealing to Siouxland Public Media general manager Mark Munger.
"Our public station has a diverse and an amazing audience," he said. "Shows like 'South of the Border' allow us to serve an audience that isn't often catered to in commercial radio.
"Having such as exciting show like Isaac's enriches the station immensely," Munger continued. "'South of the Border' serves as a model in how to engage listeners."
For Quinonez, the greatest appeal of "South of the Border" is the music.
On any given Sunday, he can be getting requests all the way from Omaha; Worthington, Minnesota; and beyond.
"With social media and the Internet, we have the potential of being heard all over the world," Quinonez said. "That's been the biggest change over the past 16 years."
What hasn't changed is his love for radio as a medium.
"There is something wonderful about local radio because it reflects the flavor of a community," Quinonez said. "It also allows you to use your imagination since it is all about the sound. We listen to radio at work, at home or in your car."
Ironically, Quinonez will have plenty of time to listen to his car radio. He will soon be driving the nearly 2,000 miles between Sioux City to Guadalajara, Mexico.
"I'm ready to try my luck back in Mexico," he said. "My parents are now back living in Guadalajara. Plus I want to see if I can break into broadcasting there."
Quinonez said he is very pleased that "South of the Border" will continue to be broadcast at Siouxland Public Radio with a new host.
"That was important to me," he said. "I didn't want to disappoint the show's audience."
Even though Quinonez is excited about moving back to a metropolitan area that is home to more than 5 million people, he will always miss Sioux City.
"I've lived in Sioux City longer than I lived in Mexico," he said. "I'll always miss the people I've met and the opportunities I've had here."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.