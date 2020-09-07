Quinonez hangs up the headset for long-running radio show

One of Quinonez's most significant innovations was to increase the show's visibility in the community by DJing at public events.

That was appealing to Siouxland Public Media general manager Mark Munger.

"Our public station has a diverse and an amazing audience," he said. "Shows like 'South of the Border' allow us to serve an audience that isn't often catered to in commercial radio.

"Having such as exciting show like Isaac's enriches the station immensely," Munger continued. "'South of the Border' serves as a model in how to engage listeners."

For Quinonez, the greatest appeal of "South of the Border" is the music.

On any given Sunday, he can be getting requests all the way from Omaha; Worthington, Minnesota; and beyond.

"With social media and the Internet, we have the potential of being heard all over the world," Quinonez said. "That's been the biggest change over the past 16 years."

What hasn't changed is his love for radio as a medium.