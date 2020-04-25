Racers hope event at Park Jefferson kicks the season off

JEFFERSON, S.D. – Jody Rosenboom was all smiles as he prepped his Winged 410 Sprint Car for Saturday’s Open Wheel Nationals event at Park Jefferson Speedway with his pit crew.
Well, the smile wasn’t visible because Rosenboom was wearing a facemask, just like every driver, pit crew worker and Park Jefferson employee were required to wear.
But Rosenboom made sure everyone knew he was smiling and he wasn’t the only driver who had a hidden smile.
“This is great. You can’t see a lot of faces but everyone is talking and kind of smiling,” Rosenboom said. “Everyone is abiding by the rules, they are wearing their masks. They are staying apart. You don’t see any shaking hands, everyone has been really receptive and following the general rules of everything.”
Rosenboom was one of 32 sprint car drivers at the Open Wheel Nationals event presented by Front Row Challenge Motorsports at Park Jefferson on Saturday along with 32 IMCA Modified drivers. Each driver was allowed up to 10 people on their pit crew.
Saturday’s race card at Park Jefferson Speedway was one of the first live sporting events in the nation since the coronavirus pandemic started back in March.
The event was originally scheduled to have at the most 700 fans in attendance when it was announced last week. But McCarl and Adamson decided to refund the spectators their money and run the races without fans in order to keep everyone safe, even though Park Jefferson Speedway can seat more than 4,000 spectators.
“I have to thank Terry McCarl (President of Front Row Challenge Motorsports, LLC) and Adam Adamson (owner of Park Jefferson Speedway) and everybody involved with this to put this on and get us out and let us race,” said Rosenboom, who is from Rock Rapids.
Raceway Park, which is located next to Park Jefferson Speedway, plans to run races on Sunday with no fans in attendance.
For Rosenboom, racing isn’t just a hobby for him, it’s his livelihood, just like a number of racers at Saturday’s event.
Jody and his father own Rosy’s Raceland right outside of Rock Rapids which sells race cars and auto racing parts. Jody’s dad opened the shop back in the early 1970’s.
Jody Rosenboom, who is 40, has been racing since he was 19.
“Not only is it my hobby, it is my life, it’s my job. It’s everything we do,” Rosenboom said. “Racing is our entire livelihood pretty much. Been a lot of in the shop hours (lately) and been sitting on a lot of inventory in our shop. My dad is the parts trailer (at Park Jefferson). Luckily there are enough people interested in working on their stuff that we’ve stayed, not great by okay.
“To have something like this, it’s a boost on business. It’s a boost on moral. Like anyone else, I want make a living, I just want to go racing.”
Members of teams pit crews could sit in the stands and watch on Saturday. Park Jefferson Speedway security kept a watchful eye on everyone, reminding everyone to stay six feet apart and to wear their masks at all times.
The event brought sprint car and IMCA Modified teams from all over the nation. Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace made the trip from St. Louis along with his friend Ken Schrader, another former NASCAR driver.
Wallace is normally a UMP driver but is racing Tim Love’s IMCA Modified. Love, a friend of Wallace’s who created the Tire Demon machine.
This wasn’t Wallace’s first trip to Park Jefferson Speedway. He’s raced there twice with the last time coming about seven years ago.
This is Wallace’s first race since the middle of February.
“I am excited to be at Park Jefferson Speedway,” Wallace said. “We know the world is watching us. We feel a lot of responsibility to do this right. Everything feels good in the pit area, I feel the atmosphere. I’ve been quarantined in my house since March 13.
“This is Tim’s first race car and I am honored to drive it.”
The races were streamed on pay-per-view on SpeedShiftTV for $29.00.
“Thank you to everyone at home that is watching,” Rosenboom said. “My wife and kids are at home watching so hopefully SpeedShift gets a lot of positive feedback and hopefully this turns into a successful deal and we can get back to racing.”
Wallace believes there will be 20,000 to 30,000 fans who tune in on SpeedShiftTV.
“That will be big. Who would’ve thought that SpeedShiftTV would be hooking up with an independent track,” Wallace said. “I think if anyone wants to do this right now, they have to have a big sponsor to pay the purse because there’s nobody in the stands. There were going to be 700 people times $25 so you lost $17,500. That’s a lot of money.
“So how do you pull this off? You get creative. We are going to look at tonight, the numbers that come in and we will see if it makes sense.”
Normally Rosenboom’s season would’ve started a few weeks ago with his Midget car down in Oklahoma along with races in Nebraska. Whenever Park Jefferson has a sprint car event, Rosenboom usually tries to make the trip from Rock Rapids to Jefferson.
Rosenboom hopes Saturday’s event at Park Jefferson Speedway helps kickstart the racing season.
“Eventually everything has to get back, not because of hobbies but because of livelihoods,” Rosenboom said. “People need to get back to their jobs, get back to their normal lives. If we can flatten the curve, get back to normal life, I think you are going to see a big boost of morale around the country.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.