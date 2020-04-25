Racers hope event at Park Jefferson kicks the season off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. – Jody Rosenboom was all smiles as he prepped his Winged 410 Sprint Car for Saturday’s Open Wheel Nationals event at Park Jefferson Speedway with his pit crew.

Well, the smile wasn’t visible because Rosenboom was wearing a facemask, just like every driver, pit crew worker and Park Jefferson employee were required to wear.

But Rosenboom made sure everyone knew he was smiling and he wasn’t the only driver who had a hidden smile.

“This is great. You can’t see a lot of faces but everyone is talking and kind of smiling,” Rosenboom said. “Everyone is abiding by the rules, they are wearing their masks. They are staying apart. You don’t see any shaking hands, everyone has been really receptive and following the general rules of everything.”

Rosenboom was one of 32 sprint car drivers at the Open Wheel Nationals event presented by Front Row Challenge Motorsports at Park Jefferson on Saturday along with 32 IMCA Modified drivers. Each driver was allowed up to 10 people on their pit crew.

Saturday’s race card at Park Jefferson Speedway was one of the first live sporting events in the nation since the coronavirus pandemic started back in March.