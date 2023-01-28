 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

RAGBRAI 2023 route announced

RAGBRAI Day One

A cyclist pumps a fist as riders leave Sergeant Bluff to begin RAGBRAI on Sunday.

 Owen Ziliak Sioux City Journal

DES MOINES--  The route for the 50th anniversary of the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is taking a historical turn. This 2023 RAGBRAI route will feature five of the seven towns on the original ride.

RAGBRAI will start in Sioux City on the Missouri River on July 23, 2023 just as it did in 1973 and end on the Mississippi River in Davenport. Storm Lake, Ames and Des Moines will be overnight towns on this year’s route as they were in 1973.

Stops are also planned in Carroll, Williamsburg, Tama-Toledo and Coralville.

The route was announced Saturday night at the Iowa Events Center.

