RAGBRAI announces 2021 route, with Le Mars as starting point

LE MARS, Iowa -- RAGBRAI leadership has unveiled the 2021 RAGBRAI route, which is largely unchanged from the unused 2020 route except for the exclusion of Storm Lake and Maquoketa.
Riders in this year's RAGBRAI are expected to gather in the Plymouth County community of Le Mars on July 24, heading out from there on July 25. Le Mars was chosen to be the starting point of the ride last year partly because of its reputation for good ice cream.
The 2020 RAGBRAI, set to have been the 48th installment of the ride, was called off last April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Storm Lake, which was originally one of the overnight towns on the 2020 route, bowed out of the ride last month due to virus concerns as well as uncertainty over space and accommodations for the riders. Maquoketa, in Jackson County, had pulled out of RAGBRAI as early as October of last year due primarily to road construction.
Sac City has replaced Storm Lake, while Dewitt, a community in Clinton County, will serve as an overnight stop in place of Maquoketa.
Thousands of riders typically attend RAGBRAI. It's impossible to say what proportion of Iowans will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by July, nor is there any way to predict what course the outbreak will have taken by then. The virus is generally understood to spread less readily outdoors than indoors, though this may not apply as much to massive crowds -- health officials were less than pleased with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last summer.
The 2021 route is be 426 miles long, with 11,481 feet of climb. Each day of the route this year features a different theme -- the first day of the ride has a "Mile of Silence," which in previous years has been dedicated to cyclists killed or injured on the road.
The route is set to begin in Le Mars on July 25, riding from there through Oyens, Remsen, Marcus, Cleghorn, Meriden, Cherokee, Aurelia, Alta, Schaller and Early, before stopping for the night in Sac City.
On July 26, riders are set to take off from Sac City toward Lytton, Rockwell City, Rinard, Somers, Roelyn and Moorland before stopping at Fort Dodge.
The ride on July 27 heads toward Duncombe, then Webster City, Blairsburg, Williams and Alden before stopping at Iowa Falls.
On July 28, riders well head east toward Ackley, Austinville, Applington, Parkersburg, New Hartford and Janesville, resting overnight in Waterloo.
From Waterloo the morning of July 29, riders will head on toward Evansdale, Raymar, Gilbertville, Brandon, Urbana, Center Point, Alice and Central City before reaching Anamosa.
On July 30, riders will depart toward Hale, Oxford Junction, Lost Nation and Calamus before stopping in Dewitt.
Finally, on July 31 -- the shortest leg of the journey by far -- riders will see Charlotte, Goose Lake and Six Mile and arrive at Clinton, the final destination on the far-eastern end of the state.