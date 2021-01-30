RAGBRAI announces 2021 route, with Le Mars as starting point

Sac City has replaced Storm Lake, while Dewitt, a community in Clinton County, will serve as an overnight stop in place of Maquoketa.

Thousands of riders typically attend RAGBRAI. It's impossible to say what proportion of Iowans will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by July, nor is there any way to predict what course the outbreak will have taken by then. The virus is generally understood to spread less readily outdoors than indoors, though this may not apply as much to massive crowds -- health officials were less than pleased with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last summer.

The 2021 route is be 426 miles long, with 11,481 feet of climb. Each day of the route this year features a different theme -- the first day of the ride has a "Mile of Silence," which in previous years has been dedicated to cyclists killed or injured on the road.

The route is set to begin in Le Mars on July 25, riding from there through Oyens, Remsen, Marcus, Cleghorn, Meriden, Cherokee, Aurelia, Alta, Schaller and Early, before stopping for the night in Sac City.

On July 26, riders are set to take off from Sac City toward Lytton, Rockwell City, Rinard, Somers, Roelyn and Moorland before stopping at Fort Dodge.