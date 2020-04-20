RAGBRAI called off due to COVID-19; Le Mars to remain starting point next year

“The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said in a news release. “We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”

The statement continued that RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation and based on the disruptions from COVID-19, “we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk.”

The ride dates back to 1973 and is traditionally held annually the last full week of July. This was the second time Le Mars was selected as the RAGBRAI start town -- the first was back in 2005.

This year's route clocked in at 420.3 miles with 12,306 feet of climb. That made it the sixth shortest yet 29th-hardest in terms of feet of climb.