RAGBRAI called off due to COVID-19; Le Mars to remain starting point next year

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Ice Cream Capitol of the World will have to wait another year to host the kickoff of RAGBRAI due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ride organizers say the 48th installment of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has been “postponed” for a year after “deep consideration and collaboration” with leaders of the eight overnight towns, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI.
The ride, which annually attracts more than 30,000 people, was scheduled to begin July 18 in Le Mars, home to Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny ice cream.
The ride will be pushed back to July 25-31, 2021. The route and overnight stops will remain the same in 2021, according to RAGBRAI. Storm Lake was the scheduled Sunday night stop, followed by Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa, and Clinton.
“The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said in a news release. “We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”
The statement continued that RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation and based on the disruptions from COVID-19, “we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk.”
The ride dates back to 1973 and is traditionally held annually the last full week of July. This was the second time Le Mars was selected as the RAGBRAI start town -- the first was back in 2005.
This year's route clocked in at 420.3 miles with 12,306 feet of climb. That made it the sixth shortest yet 29th-hardest in terms of feet of climb.
This year was planned to be the first edition of Iowa’s Ride, which was announced by longtime RAGBRAI director T.J. Juskiewicz at the same time he and his staff quit unexpectedly in October.
Juskiewicz did not immediately respond to a phone message on Monday seeking the status of his ride. As of April 8, according to the event’s website, with the ride still three months away, it was still early to make a decision.
“Once a decision is made, we will inform everyone,” according to the website.
Iowa’s Ride is scheduled for July 12-18.
For RAGBRAI participants who have registered and paid for 2020, they have three options.
1. Transfer their 2020 registration to the 2021 ride. Any rider who chooses this option is not subject to the lottery and will receive their wristband and bike band in 2021. In addition, they will receive a $15 merchandise voucher good through Dec. 31, 2020.
2. Request a full refund of their 2020 registration.
3. Donate their registration to Iowa Bicycle Coalition. The nonprofit works 365-days a year to advocate, educate, and enhance bicycle laws and safety in the state. Their work goes a long way in making Iowa safe and fun for cyclists.
All riders will be required to fill out a request form by June 01, 2020 to be eligible for the full refund. Riders who do not fill out a form by June 01, 2020 will automatically be transferred to the 2021 ride.
Registered riders can access the form and more information at: ragbrai.com/registration.
A detailed FAQ is available at ragbrai.com/about/faqs.
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.
