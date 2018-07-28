EDITOR'S NOTE: Todd Moss, an architect and former Sioux City Council member, is providing a diary of his experiences about his first RAGBRAI.
The official route from Iowa City to Davenport Saturday was 68.9 miles, long for a final day ride. Our ride from camp to our Rock Island, Illinois pickup point was 78 miles.
We departed on a park trail, and the mist rising from the Iowa River set the stage for beautiful views of buildings on the University of Iowa campus.
The road at 6 a.m. was already thick with bike traffic. Early on we passed members of the Air Force team. It was reassuring to have them behind us to help in case of final day flats.
We had breakfast in West Liberty 24 miles into the ride, and pressed on for Atalissa where the sign said, “Population 271 & 2 Grumps”. We never found the grumps, but we did find some classic cars to photograph.
We passed Moscow and landed in Wilton where we toured the train depot and also the Wilton Candy Kitchen, both on the National Register of Historic Places.
Next we rode through Wildcat Den State Park and had a brief watermelon break in Montpelier. The hills out of town to Blue Grass were leg burning.
Blue Grass hosted RAGBRAI at their functioning drive in theatre. It reminded me of some adventures, or more appropriately, misadventures of my youth. We opted for one last RAGBRAI pie. We reached Davenport, dipped our tires in the Mississippi, and suddenly it was over.
More than just my bed and bathroom, there are certain things for which RAGBRAI has really raised my appreciation. These include, the kindness of people, the beauty of Iowa, our American flag which was proudly displayed everywhere along the route, and our law enforcement officers. They were always present, keeping us safe, and responding in need.
I know we were spoiled by unseasonably mild weather. I’m thankful to have had no flats or accidents. I did witness one. A bicyclist ran into a police officer directing traffic. No injuries, but one embarrassed cyclist.
Since leaving Sioux City 8 days ago I logged 544 miles, and burned over 30,000 calories. I’ll check the scale Sunday if I replaced too many of them.
More importantly, I leave RAGBRAI with many new friends and memories. I know it’s cliché, but RAGBRAI, “I’ll be back.” The question is, will you join me out here next year?
In concluding my first RAGBRAI I have to ask, have you ever done something and said, “what did I get myself into?” That feeling when you are at a peak in the Alps and you realize you are in way over your head? Knowing there is only one way down and based on your ski skills it could be a quick fall off the side of the mountain? Yes, I do know that feeling, and it hit me hard last Saturday when I started this journey.
My biggest fear? Writers (not riders) cramp. I’ve heard it can hit you like a steep grade into a strong east wind. Those of you who rode last year know what I’m talking about.
I have bigger goals with both blogging and biking. I’m not ready to stand on another cliff and reveal those. Let’s just say, I thought I should try riding across Iowa before I take on something really big.
This is a week I’ll never forget. I’m glad I went down this road. Just remember, if I can do it, you can do it. Maybe you’ll come see Iowa with me next year.
Thanks for joining me on this ride!