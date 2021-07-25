RAGBRAI offers cyclists chance to enjoy local towns and meet new people

Many riders also took their morning break in Remsen to gather with their families, meet and chat with locals, and, of course, eat delicious breakfast burritos.

And many cyclists can't stay away from RAGBRAI, so they keep coming back year-after-year. Just ask Deb Liles from Ankeny, Iowa, who's done RAGBRAI 27 times and came with a charter of 120 people this year. Her reason for coming back every year is simple.

"FOMO, fear of missing out," she said. "See what's out there and talk to the locals."

Perhaps another reason Liles keeps doing RAGBRAI is because of many memories she's made there over the years.

"One year they had parachutes draped over the entire downtown for shade, which was wonderful," she said. "(I) zip lined into a lake one year and picked up a kitten and took it home another year."

Another big stop for RAGBRAI riders was Cherokee, Iowa, a town of a little under 5,000 people and the seat of Cherokee County. In Cherokee, cyclists took a break to get out of the sun and enjoy the town, the other riders, and the numerous food, drink and merch vendors.

RAGBRAI is a great way for riders to discover the local areas. Bill Hunt from Fort Collins, Colorado, said that discovering the local Iowa towns is his favorite part of the ride.