RAGBRAI offers cyclists chance to enjoy local towns and meet new people

REMSEN, Iowa -- Thousands of cyclists, riding everything from high-end road bikes to recumbent bikes, and even roller skates, gathered from all around the country on Sunday to take on the 48th annual RAGBRAI.
Day one of the ride began with an 83.8-mile route that started in Le Mars and ended in Sac City. And despite temperatures hovering in the mid-90s throughout the afternoon, riders still seemed eager to have RAGBRAI back.
Last year, the ride was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, with over 20,000 expected cyclists, the excitement couldn't be higher. Ryan Peters from Johnston, Iowa, attending his first-ever RAGBRAI, said how glad he is to have the opportunity to do it this year.
"I think everybody's just excited to be out," Peters said. "I mean, obviously it was a tough past year, getting canceled last year. And (this year) everybody's getting out in the sun. I don't know, it's a positive atmosphere for sure."
One of the stops along the way early Sunday morning was Remsen, Iowa, a Plymouth County community of fewer than 2,000 people. One rider who stopped in Remsen was Adam Maas from Springfield, Illinois. He thinks of RAGBRAI as the father-son experience that he had with his dad and that he has with his son now.
"I started with my dad and then I brought my oldest son with me and doing the father son thing together," Maas said. "This is my first year solo, but all those good memories of, you know, the father-son interactions. And the delicious breakfast burritos."
Many riders also took their morning break in Remsen to gather with their families, meet and chat with locals, and, of course, eat delicious breakfast burritos.
And many cyclists can't stay away from RAGBRAI, so they keep coming back year-after-year. Just ask Deb Liles from Ankeny, Iowa, who's done RAGBRAI 27 times and came with a charter of 120 people this year. Her reason for coming back every year is simple.
"FOMO, fear of missing out," she said. "See what's out there and talk to the locals."
Perhaps another reason Liles keeps doing RAGBRAI is because of many memories she's made there over the years.
"One year they had parachutes draped over the entire downtown for shade, which was wonderful," she said. "(I) zip lined into a lake one year and picked up a kitten and took it home another year."
Another big stop for RAGBRAI riders was Cherokee, Iowa, a town of a little under 5,000 people and the seat of Cherokee County. In Cherokee, cyclists took a break to get out of the sun and enjoy the town, the other riders, and the numerous food, drink and merch vendors.
RAGBRAI is a great way for riders to discover the local areas. Bill Hunt from Fort Collins, Colorado, said that discovering the local Iowa towns is his favorite part of the ride.
"You know, what I like best is the little towns," Hunt explained. "I mean the really little towns that are in the middle of the ride, they usually have a church or a fire station that's got some dinner or something going on and I just get to sit down and meet some people."
And RAGBRAI never disappoints when it comes to meeting new people. Such was the case for Hunt, who met Tom Svagara from Omaha while both were stopped in Cherokee.
"Well, it's funny actually," Hunt said. "I just met his wife because we were riding at the same rate before and when the two of them met up here in town, then we got introduced."
Both Hunt and Svagara are RAGBRAI veterans, with Hunt doing it for his sixth time and Svagara for his eighth year in a row.
"This is, this is kind of fun because it's a real relaxing time," Hunt said. "That's the way I would say it is you're just going through miles and miles in comforting, calm, serene settings."