SIOUX CITY – Heat aside, RAGBRAI went spinningly this last weekend, officials say.

Matt Salvatore, Sioux City’s RAGBRAI committee chair and Sioux City Parks and Recreation director, was pleased with the way the expo, entertainment and camping went overall.

The city, however, did encounter some hiccups, namely needing to accommodate more people than it initially expected. But with contingency plans in place, officials were able to resolve the issue by directing people to designated overflow areas.

“That created some luggage truck issues. People needing to get their bags to the right RAGBRAI luggage truck, but we came up with a solution for that,” said Salvatore. “So, we had some quick thinking, some things on the fly that we were able to adjust and make it a successful event for everybody.”

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa started in Sioux City as an homage to the first event’s beginning 50 years ago.. Riders from all over the country and even from outside of it, gathered downtown Saturday for celebrations preceding the first day of biking.