SIOUX CITY – Heat aside, RAGBRAI went spinningly this last weekend, officials say.
Matt Salvatore, Sioux City’s RAGBRAI committee chair and Sioux City Parks and Recreation director, was pleased with the way the expo, entertainment and camping went overall.
The city, however, did encounter some hiccups, namely needing to accommodate more people than it initially expected. But with contingency plans in place, officials were able to resolve the issue by directing people to designated overflow areas.
“That created some luggage truck issues. People needing to get their bags to the right RAGBRAI luggage truck, but we came up with a solution for that,” said Salvatore. “So, we had some quick thinking, some things on the fly that we were able to adjust and make it a successful event for everybody.”
The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa started in Sioux City as an homage to the first event’s beginning 50 years ago.. Riders from all over the country and even from outside of it, gathered downtown Saturday for celebrations preceding the first day of biking.
There were also a few minor injuries that Salvatore was made aware of, but it was expected by the committee due to the sheer number of bikers participating this year. But there were no major complications of note throughout the weekend.
Over the course of the weekend, Salvatore got many positive comments from riders expressing how pleased they were with Sioux City as a venue and the events welcoming the riders prior to RAGBRAI’s official first day.
“I was very impressed with the how the community stepped up, put their best foot forward and showcased our community,” said Salvatore.
He and the rest of the committee are glad that after six to seven months of planning, they are receiving such positive reviews.
“A lot of effort and dedication went into planning this event,” said Salvatore. “And it was great to see it come to fruition, and we wish everybody the best success for the rest of the week.”
But Sioux City wasn't the only stop along the RAGBRAI route that had a positive experience. Seventy-seven miles away, Storm Lake, Iowa, hosted the thousands of riders Sunday night and Monday morning.
Overall, the transition between Sioux City and Storm Lake went smoothly, according to Storm Lake’s RAGBRAI committee chair Carl Turner, with the help of consistent communication between the two cities.
The main problem riders encountered was along the route, rather than within the town itself. They realized that by the time a lot of the riders reached Kingsley and Quimby, they had underestimated the difficulty or the route and the heat, so were quite spent by that point. They had to administer “shag wagons” that came to pick up an estimated 90 participants who couldn’t make it the rest of the way via bike.
“It got really hot on them in the hills and there were just inexperienced riders,” said Turner. “I don’t think they anticipated the humidity because you have a lot of people that aren’t even from Iowa in the hills between here and Sioux City.”
Despite this specific challenge, the rest of Sunday and Monday went exceedingly well, according to Turner. Storm Lake locals opened the city to visitors. Officials were impressed how well riders left their sites.
“All I’m hearing is really positive comments from community members about how well the bikers were and how much they enjoyed having them there,” said Turner.
And the sentiment was returned, with Turner hearing positive reviews of Storm Lake from riders when roaming around the city’s main campsite.
“They were really positive about their time in Sioux City, and they were positive about their time in Storm Lake,” said Turner. "So, they were appreciative.”
The next course of action for both committees will be debriefings, going over the events of their respective RAGBRAI’s and finding things that can be fine-tuned in future years.
“We’re going to do a follow-up meeting and see if there were any communication things that we can improve. You just need to continually improve the communication, not that it was bad, it’s just that it can always be enhanced,” said Turner. “Although I think it was good this time, it can always get a little better.”
Despite noticeable improvements that can be made for any RAGBRAI visits down the line, both chairs are content with the way their leg of the event played out.
“It all went really well,” said Turner. “It exceeded all of my expectations.”