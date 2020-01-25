RAGBRAI to start in Le Mars; also overnight in Storm Lake

LE MARS, Iowa -- This summer's RAGBRAI will begin in the Ice Cream Capitol of the World.

The Des Moines Register's Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Saturday night announced the cross state ride will start July 19 in Le Mars, home to Wells Enterprises, the makers of Blue Bunny ice cream.

From Le Mars, cyclists will peddle to Storm Lake, where they will spend the night. Other overnight stops include: Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa and Maquoketa, before the ride ends July 25 in Clinton.

The route covers 420.3 miles, making it the sixth shortest in the history of the 48-year-old ride, which started in 1973 in Sioux City.

This is the second time RAGBRAI has started in Le Mars. The last was in 2005.

With limited hotel rooms in Le Mars, Sioux City, which is about a half hour drive away, also will benefit from this summer's ride, which annually attracts more than 25,000 riders, family and friends.

