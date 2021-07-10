Rain on Friday and Saturday helped, but Sioux City area still well behind rainfall average

SIOUX CITY -- Scattered rain showers on Friday and Saturday brought some needed moisture to the parched soil in the Sioux City metro, though the area is still considerably behind average rain figures.

Just over a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded Saturday in Sioux City, according to figures from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, and four-tenths of an inch were reported Friday.

"Better than nothing," said NWS meteorologist Matthew Meyers.

In an average year, from June 1 to the present, 5.53 inches would've fallen to the ground in Sioux City, according to NWS figures. This year, that figure is 1.68 inches.

Since Jan. 1, Sioux City has seen a total of 11.77 inches of precipitation, compared to 15.86 inches in an average year.

"The entire area is below average in rainfall," Meyers said.