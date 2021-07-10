Rain on Friday and Saturday helped, but Sioux City area still well behind rainfall average

SIOUX CITY -- Scattered rain showers on Friday and Saturday brought some needed moisture to the parched soil in the Sioux City metro, though the area is still considerably behind average rain figures.
Just over a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded Saturday in Sioux City, according to figures from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, and four-tenths of an inch were reported Friday.
"Better than nothing," said NWS meteorologist Matthew Meyers.
In an average year, from June 1 to the present, 5.53 inches would've fallen to the ground in Sioux City, according to NWS figures. This year, that figure is 1.68 inches.
Since Jan. 1, Sioux City has seen a total of 11.77 inches of precipitation, compared to 15.86 inches in an average year.
"The entire area is below average in rainfall," Meyers said.
Woodbury, Ida and Crawford counties are currently in a state of moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Many surrounding counties, including Sioux, Lyon, O'Brien, Dickinson, Clay, most of Buena Vista and Osceola and parts of Plymouth, Cherokee and Sac County, are in a state of severe drought. Most of Monona County is considered "abnormally dry," one level below a drought.
Most of Union County, South Dakota is also in severe drought, as is all of Clay County, South Dakota and part of Yankton County. The small portion of Yankton County that isn't in in severe drought is in extreme drought, according to the Drought Monitor.
Dakota County, Nebraska, is also in a state of moderate drought, while Thurston County is abnormally dry. Most of Cedar County, Nebraska, is in severe drought, while neighboring Dixon County is mostly in a moderate state of drought, except for a small part of the north in severe drought.
No further rainfall is forecast in the area until Tuesday night, when storms are possible, possibly lingering through Wednesday.