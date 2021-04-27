 Skip to main content
Ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 to close for repairs
Ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 to close for repairs

SIOUX CITY -- A ramp from Interstate 29 to U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City will be closed for approximately two months for a bridge deck overlay project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said that it will close the ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 at 8 a.m. May 11. The ramp is expected to be closed until July 12, weather permitting.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Singing Hills Boulevard, then onto northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20.

