Ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 to close for repairs

SIOUX CITY -- A ramp from Interstate 29 to U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City will be closed for approximately two months for a bridge deck overlay project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said that it will close the ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 at 8 a.m. May 11. The ramp is expected to be closed until July 12, weather permitting.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Singing Hills Boulevard, then onto northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
