63rd Home Show kicks off with more than 175 exhibitors

SIOUX CITY -- Amid a robust local construction industry, the 63rd annual Siouxland Home Show kicks off Thursday at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Terri Schelm, the executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland, said there are more than 175 exhibitors set to display their wares and services. There's everything from grandfather clocks to baths and showers, and from roofing to stone counter-tops, beds and landscaping.
Total attendance at last year's Home Show was estimated at nearly 7,000. This year they're expecting similarly strong attendance figures.
"I really look for us to have a good turnout. Just from the chatter that I'm seeing on social media, it feels like there's a lot of interest this year," Schelm said. "One of the nice things that I think is to our advantage is, it looks like we're not going to have a storm, because that can sometimes hurt your attendance. So the weather looks to be good."
The weather should cooperate with this year's show, with the forecast calling for highs in the the 40s on Thursday and Friday, and above 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. There also is no precipitation in the forecast.
The business of home-building was robust in Sioux City in 2019, Schelm said. A total of 79 permits were issued for single-family dwellings during the year. Nearly 200 firms are represented by the Home Builders Association.
"We get phone calls daily for somebody looking to do remodeling, or fix a house," she said.
When people build new homes they have a tendency to purchase furniture and appliances large and small along with it. Schelm said that smartphone connectivity, and intelligence in general, is a popular product feature with customers.
Today, even plumbing fixtures know when they have an issue and can notify you remotely.
"Kinetico, they've got a thing that they can put on your pipe, and it'll tell you, like if you're out of town or something, if for some reason a pipe breaks or freezes and water starts flowing, it can alert you on your phone," Schelm said.
Plumbing isn't the only household domain that's come under the influence of technology. Lawn maintenance no longer requires much human intervention at all.
Robotic Yard Solutions, which has locations in Omaha and Columbus, Nebraska, will show off its Husqvarna-brand robotic lawnmowers at the Home Show. Having somewhat the appearance of a tiny, futuristic car, they're a far cry from traditional lawnmowers.
Ben Neville, the owner of Robotic Yard Solutions, said that with a robotic lawnmower, the owner sets the desired height of the grass and lets the electric mower do pretty much everything else.
"Every day it goes out and mows, every day your yard's always perfectly cut," he said.
Being rechargeable, the robot mower requires neither gasoline nor oil, nor a pull to start the motor. "They'll go out, mow, when they run low, they'll find their way back to the charging station, plug themselves in, and come back out when they're ready to go again" Neville said.
"They'll do anything from a small yard in town, to an acre and a half out in the country," he added.
This will be Robotic Yard Solutions' second year at the Home Show. Neville said they sold about a dozen units at last year's Home Show, and that they've doubled their sales every year they've been in business.
On the aesthetic side, Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center in South Sioux City is offering a wide variety of outdoor products at its Home Show booth, including a selection of cast aluminum statuary, coolers shaped like vintage trucks or motorcycles, and some Made-in-the-USA products like outdoor rugs, art poles, fountains and some lawn furniture.
"I try to do as much Made-in-America as I can," said Renée Palmersheim, the owner of Bloomers.