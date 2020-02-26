63rd Home Show kicks off with more than 175 exhibitors

SIOUX CITY -- Amid a robust local construction industry, the 63rd annual Siouxland Home Show kicks off Thursday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Terri Schelm, the executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland, said there are more than 175 exhibitors set to display their wares and services. There's everything from grandfather clocks to baths and showers, and from roofing to stone counter-tops, beds and landscaping.

Total attendance at last year's Home Show was estimated at nearly 7,000. This year they're expecting similarly strong attendance figures.

"I really look for us to have a good turnout. Just from the chatter that I'm seeing on social media, it feels like there's a lot of interest this year," Schelm said. "One of the nice things that I think is to our advantage is, it looks like we're not going to have a storm, because that can sometimes hurt your attendance. So the weather looks to be good."

The weather should cooperate with this year's show, with the forecast calling for highs in the the 40s on Thursday and Friday, and above 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. There also is no precipitation in the forecast.