Re-Event is May 1; collects materials that can be recycled, reused, refurbished

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event May 1.
This event, which collects materials that can be recycled, reused and refurbished, will take place in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following products will be accepted:
- Electronics (fee varies)
- Styrofoam
- Batteries
- Light bulbs (50 cents each)
Cash or check are the only forms of payment accepted. Appliances and household hazardous materials are not taken at this event. These items can be taken to the city's Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St.
The money collected during the event will cover the cost of dismantling, recycling and proper disposal. Visit sioux-city.org/ReEvent for more information.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.