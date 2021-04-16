Re-Event is May 1; collects materials that can be recycled, reused, refurbished

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event May 1.

This event, which collects materials that can be recycled, reused and refurbished, will take place in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following products will be accepted:

Electronics (fee varies)

Styrofoam

Batteries

Light bulbs (50 cents each)

Cash or check are the only forms of payment accepted. Appliances and household hazardous materials are not taken at this event. These items can be taken to the city's Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St.

The money collected during the event will cover the cost of dismantling, recycling and proper disposal. Visit sioux-city.org/ReEvent for more information.

