 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Re-Event is May 1; collects materials that can be recycled, reused, refurbished
0 comments

Re-Event is May 1; collects materials that can be recycled, reused, refurbished

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Re-Event April 2016 (copy)

From left, Sergio Gomez, Ronnie Turner and Ray Riley load a large cabinet television into a trailer during a Sioux City Re-Event in this 2016 file photo.

 Ian Richardson, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event May 1. 

This event, which collects materials that can be recycled, reused and refurbished, will take place in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following products will be accepted:

  • Electronics (fee varies)
  • Styrofoam
  • Batteries
  • Light bulbs (50 cents each)

Cash or check are the only forms of payment accepted. Appliances and household hazardous materials are not taken at this event. These items can be taken to the city's Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St.

The money collected during the event will cover the cost of dismantling, recycling and proper disposal. Visit sioux-city.org/ReEvent for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Families of boat workers clinging to hope

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News