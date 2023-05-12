SIOUX CITY -- A new season and new seating for the Sioux City Explorers.

As the Explorers begin the team’s first weekend series of the 2023 season against the Kansas City Monarchs, fans in the lower bowl of Lewis & Clark Park will be watching the action from brand new seats.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department replaced the lower bowl's 770 seats in time for the start of the season.

The city-owned stadium at 3400 Line Drive has been home to the Explorers since it opened in 1993. The distinctive red and blue seats had only been replaced one other time in the team's 30-year history.

The situation came to a head last year, Explorers owner John Roost sent a letter to Mayor Bob Scott and the four City Council members in which he again asked the city to replace all of the ballpark's plastic seats, which he described as being in "serious and poor condition."

Roost said the deteriorating condition of the plastic seats presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. He noted he was personally involved with extricating fans from failed seats at the stadium.

In fiscal year 2023, the city budgeted for the replacement of 770 seats. Those seats were supposed to arrive last August, but production delays pushed their arrival back several months.

Lewis & Clark Park's remaining 2,300 upper level seats will be replaced later this year or in early 2024.

The team is putting some seating and ballpark issues in the rearview mirror, concentrating on the on-field performance.

The Explorers went 49-51 last season, missing the playoffs by a game in the West division of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

Sioux City has produced seven big-leaguers since the start of the 2017 season.

The last big-leaguer to pass through the Explorers' dugout was Max Kuhns, who is now playing for the Philadelphia Phillies. Kuhns threw almost 120 innings over parts of two seasons with the Explorers from 2021 to 2022, before he moved on and up.