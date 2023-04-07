SIOUX CITY — Spring snowstorms across the Missouri River basin have improved the forecast for runoff into the river above Sioux City.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday raised this year's runoff forecast to 26.4 million acre-feet, which is 103% of average, a jump from last month's forecast of 21.5 MAF. The average is 25.7 MAF.

March runoff in the river basin above Sioux City was 1.7 MAF, only 57% of average, but that figure does not include the blizzard that swept across the Dakotas earlier this week.

"Spring precipitation, including increased mountain snowpack and late-season plains snow, has provided improved runoff conditions in the upper basin," John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release. "We prefer to see a slower plains snowmelt to improve soil conditions. The longer the snow persists, the greater risk of flooding caused by rapid snowmelt from a spring rain event."

Mountain snowpack that feeds the upper river basin when it melts in the late spring continued to accumulate in March and now ranges 108% to 117% of average. About 95% of mountain snowfall typically accumulates by April 1 and peaks near April 17.

All that snow has yet to make up for months of drought across the river basin, and storage in the river's reservoir system remains well below normal. Storage in the six reservoirs is 46.8 MAF, well below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were increased during March from the winter rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second to 18,500 cfs to provide support for the downstream navigation season, which began April 1 at the river's mouth near St. Louis. Because of low reservoir storage, the corp is providing minimal flows for navigation.