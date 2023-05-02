SIOUX CITY -- A reception and awards ceremony to honor the 96 fourth grade students whose models and posters are showcased in the 32nd annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit will be held Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The reception begins at 1 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 2:15 p.m. The event marks the closing of the exhibit which has been on display since March 11.

After studying local history, 940 students from 16 participating schools made projects of local historic landmarks, people and events. Projects displayed in the Museum have been evaluated according to their uniqueness, quality and how they relate to Sioux City history.

Unique creations this year include Archie's Diner, Bob Roe's Point After, Meier's Body Shop, Shore Acres, Cargill and the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite history project in the Visitor's Choice Award category. Ballots are available at the Museum's front desk until Wednesday.

The participating elementary schools include Bryant Elementary School, Holy Cross School, Hunt Elementary School, Irving Elementary School, Leeds Elementary School, Liberty Elementary School, Morningside Elementary School, Perry Creek Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, Sacred Heart Elementary School, Siouxland Christian, St. Paul Lutheran, Spalding Park Elementary School, Sunnyside Elementary School and Unity Elementary School.