Reconstruction of Glenn Avenue to begin Friday

SIOUX CITY -- A contractor plans to begin work on the Glenn Avenue Reconstruction Project Friday, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.

The project involves reconstructing the roadway and sidewalks from South Cecelia Street to South Rustin Street. City utilities such as sewer, water and storm sewer will also be replaced. The project will close Glenn Avenue east of Lewis Boulevard to just east of South Cecelia Street and South Rustin Street from Glenn Avenue to the north driveway of the Hollows Apartments.