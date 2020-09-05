 Skip to main content
RED Steakhouse in Vermillion closes permanently
RED Steakhouse in Vermillion closes permanently

The RED Steakhouse is shown in this 2010 file photo, shortly after it opened. The upscale restaurant announced Friday that it was closing permanently. 

VERMILLION, S.D. -- One of the better-known restaurants on Vermillion's Main Street has closed permanently. 

The steakhouse, opened a decade ago in a gray block building that was once a bank, had a reputation for upscale dining in the Clay County community, home to the University of South Dakota. 

The steakhouse shut down in March, along with most other bars and restaurants, due to the pandemic. By May they had turned to selling steaks and hamburgers to cook at home. 

On Friday, proprietors Jerad and Peggy Higman announced in a post on social media and the RED Steakhouse website that the restaurant was done. 

"It is with much regret to inform you that RED Steakhouse will not be re-opening," the couple said in the post. 

