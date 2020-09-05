RED Steakhouse in Vermillion closes permanently

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- One of the better-known restaurants on Vermillion's Main Street has closed permanently.

The steakhouse, opened a decade ago in a gray block building that was once a bank, had a reputation for upscale dining in the Clay County community, home to the University of South Dakota.

The steakhouse shut down in March, along with most other bars and restaurants, due to the pandemic. By May they had turned to selling steaks and hamburgers to cook at home.

On Friday, proprietors Jerad and Peggy Higman announced in a post on social media and the RED Steakhouse website that the restaurant was done.

"It is with much regret to inform you that RED Steakhouse will not be re-opening," the couple said in the post.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.