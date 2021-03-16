Registration opens Thursday for Woodbury County vaccine clinics on March 25, 29 and 30

SIOUX CITY -- Online registration opens up Thursday afternoon for three public vaccine clinics planned for next week and the following week.
These are expected to be the first public vaccine clinics in Woodbury County that will allow people under age 65 with underlying health conditions to get a shot.
The Siouxland District Health Department on Tuesday announced three vaccine clinics will be held at the Tyson Events Center on March 25, March 29 and March 30. Roughly 2,700 appointments will be available in total between the three clinics, Siouxland District Health environmental health director Michelle Clausen-Rosendahl said Tuesday.
Online registration for the clinics will open at 3 p.m. Thursday at siouxlanddistricthealth.org. Those who are unable to make an appointment online can call 712-234-3922 beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. This phone line is reserved for those who cannot make an appointment online, and those who are able to use the internet to make an appointment are encouraged to do so. The phone number will not be operational until 3 p.m. Thursday.
The vaccine provided at these clinics will be the first dose of a two-dose vaccine. Follow-up appointments for a second dose can be made before an individual leaves the Tyson after their appointment.
A wide segment of the population will be eligible for shots at these clinics -- first responders; school staffers; food, agriculture and manufacturing workers; individuals with disabilities living in home settings, and their care staff; staff and individuals living in congregate settings (excluding college dorms); some inspectors; correctional facility staff; people over age 65; and Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first vaccine dose.
People ages 16 to 64 with various health conditions are also eligible to schedule an appointment.
Health conditions that qualify a person for COVID-19 vaccinations have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The conditions listed, when taken as a group, are common enough that a very large segment of the population would more than likely be eligible.
"This expanded eligibility group includes a large percentage of Woodbury County residents, and not everyone who is eligible will be able to schedule an appointment right away, as the amount of vaccine available is not enough for this entire group," Siouxland District Health wrote Tuesday. "It will take weeks to work through this group and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this process with the vaccine that we are allocated."
The CDC's list of qualifying health issues includes the following: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions; weakened immune system due to organ transplantation; obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking; and type 2 diabetes.
The CDC also has a secondary list of conditions that add risk for COVID patients, but to a less-certain extent, including: asthma; cerebrovascular disease; cystic fibrosis; hypertension; immunocompromised as a result of various conditions, including HIV: neurologic conditions, like dementia; liver disease; overweight; pulmonary fibrosis; thalassemia (a blood disorder); and type 1 diabetes.
Having a condition on either one of these lists qualifies a person to register for the upcoming clinics, Clausen-Rosendahl said on Tuesday.