Registration opens Thursday for Woodbury County vaccine clinics on March 25, 29 and 30

A wide segment of the population will be eligible for shots at these clinics -- first responders; school staffers; food, agriculture and manufacturing workers; individuals with disabilities living in home settings, and their care staff; staff and individuals living in congregate settings (excluding college dorms); some inspectors; correctional facility staff; people over age 65; and Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first vaccine dose.

People ages 16 to 64 with various health conditions are also eligible to schedule an appointment.

Health conditions that qualify a person for COVID-19 vaccinations have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The conditions listed, when taken as a group, are common enough that a very large segment of the population would more than likely be eligible.

"This expanded eligibility group includes a large percentage of Woodbury County residents, and not everyone who is eligible will be able to schedule an appointment right away, as the amount of vaccine available is not enough for this entire group," Siouxland District Health wrote Tuesday. "It will take weeks to work through this group and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work through this process with the vaccine that we are allocated."