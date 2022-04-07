 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rembrandt to lay off 135 workers at Buena Vista County egg-laying facility

  • 0
Rembrandt Foods egg facility

Rembrandt Foods' egg-laying facility near the Buena Vista County town of Rembrandt, Iowa, is shown March 23. The plant is laying off 135 of its workers. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

REMBRANDT, Iowa -- Rembrandt Enterprises is laying off 135 employees at its egg-laying plant in Buena Vista County. 

The plant, home to over 5 million hens, was hit by highly pathogenic avian influenza last month.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, employers are required to report mass layoffs. Rembrandt Enterprises reported its layoffs on April 5 to Iowa Workforce Development, according to the agency's WARN log

It's not known how many people are employed at the egg-laying plant, which is one of the largest in the nation.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has not identified any facility impacted by bird flu, but a county official and area poultry farmers in the region identified Rembrandt as the Buena Vista facility where 5.3 million egg-laying hens were euthanized after the virus was detected on March 17.

People are also reading…

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected in Iowa more than a month ago and has since been detected at 16 flocks, both commercial and backyard, including four in Buena Vista County. Nearly 13 million birds have been euthanized this year.

Iowa is the top egg-producing state in the nation, and is No. 7 in turkey production.

Avian influenza usually does not infect people, although rare cases in people have been reported, the state agriculture department says. And the disease does not contaminate the food supply, so there is no related danger in eating chicken or turkey during the outbreak, according to experts. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

ICRC says 1,000 reach safety despite failed Mariupol mission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News