SIOUX CITY -- Former River-Cade royalty credits the experience for developing lifelong friendships, poise and public speaking as well as opening doors to rewarding careers.

Mary Murray August, 1966 River-Cade Queen, was the second River-Cade queen to be crowned.

“There’s not too many people left in my group let me tell you,” she said with a grin.

“My era was the first time we had the competition, coronation, everything. That’s the first year they actually had the carnivals.”

Former River-Cade honorees gathered Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn for a reunion luncheon to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the event.

She has many fond memories of her year’s reign.

“I remember the people that I worked with, all the original commodores, the people that were behind the scenes, the creative people and how dedicated they were, they made it happen,” August said.

August credits the program with launching her career. She attended a dinner for Midwestern queens in Minneapolis hosted by United Airlines. An airline representative asked her to consider a career as a flight attendant. She accepted and flew with United Airlines for 34 years.

“I just felt so grateful. I got to do a lot of things that I never would have done,” August said.

Julie Negus Eickhoff, a River-Cade princess in 1989, said it was a lot of fun.

“I was fortunate to be selected with a queen and a princess who were both very humble and sweet and fun and we had a great time,” Eickhoff said.

“In a lot of cases, it’s been a gateway to different career opportunities.”

Eickhoff was a 21-year-old Morningside student studying English and secondary education when she was tapped as a River-Cade princess.

Her career path started as a middle school teacher, a job she says she got with the help of a River-Cade chaperone. Then it was onto a post at Security National Bank after a fleet member saw her give a speech. Then she joined the weather department at KCAU.

“I am someone who has really benefitted from the contacts and the networking through River-Cade. I am thankful to have been on the receiving end,” Eickhoff said.

Sherry Smith Padgett was a River-Cade princess in 1967 at the age of 19.

“The scholarship money was always nice,” Padgett said. She was a nursing student at the time. But the experience gave her more than that.

“I think just the honor and the confidence you gain at that age to meet people, be around people, and talk to people. It just gives you a certain sense of self-esteem for girls at that age. That, I think, is a definite bonus.”

Padgett also developed fast friendships with her fellow royalty that year.

“It was a very special time. I don’t think we had quite as many parades or events to attend like the girls do now. It was growing. It was at the beginning and they were expanding and doing those things,” Padgett said.

Eickhoff wants to thank everyone involved in River-Cade.

“For a lot of us, we have maintained lifelong friendships, we’ve been in each other’s weddings, things like that,” Eickhoff said.

“As I reflect upon it now as an adult I realize it was all the work of the chaperones, volunteers and fleet members that made everything happen for us.”