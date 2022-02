In honor of President's Day, we look back today at the many U.S. presidents who have visited Sioux City and surrounding areas, both before they were elected to the nation's highest office and while they were in office. The A1 photo gallery features President Biden and his four most recent predecessors -- Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Visit siouxcityjournal.com to view a gallery of more photos of presidential visits dating back to Teddy Roosevelt.