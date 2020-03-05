Rep. King seeks to re-name Sioux City post office after Bud Day

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King is seeking to re-name the post office in Sioux City for the late Brig. Gen. George "Bud" Day, his office reported in an email Thursday.

The congressman this week introduced H.R. 6095, which seeks to designate the post office at 214 Jackson St. the "General George 'Bud' Day Post Office Building."

King frequently invokes Day's legacy in his public statements -- he even named his annual fundraiser pheasant hunt the Gen. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt. Day died in July 2013 at age 88.

"General Bud Day is an American war hero who deserves to be honored in his hometown of Sioux City in this way," King said in the statement from his office.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, postal facilities have been named after individuals since at least 1967, usually by act of Congress or sometimes by the postal service itself. People with post offices named for them have included local and national figures, members of Congress and postal employees who died in the line of duty.

The re-naming of post offices was for some years among the most common types of legislation in Congress, if not the most common.