Rep. King seeks to re-name Sioux City post office after Bud Day

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King is seeking to re-name the post office in Sioux City for the late Brig. Gen. George "Bud" Day, his office reported in an email Thursday.
The congressman this week introduced H.R. 6095, which seeks to designate the post office at 214 Jackson St. the "General George 'Bud' Day Post Office Building."
King frequently invokes Day's legacy in his public statements -- he even named his annual fundraiser pheasant hunt the Gen. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt. Day died in July 2013 at age 88.
"General Bud Day is an American war hero who deserves to be honored in his hometown of Sioux City in this way," King said in the statement from his office.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, postal facilities have been named after individuals since at least 1967, usually by act of Congress or sometimes by the postal service itself. People with post offices named for them have included local and national figures, members of Congress and postal employees who died in the line of duty.
The re-naming of post offices was for some years among the most common types of legislation in Congress, if not the most common.
A retired Air Force colonel and a Medal of Honor Recipient at the time of his death, Day was posthumously promoted to brigadier general in 2018.
Day earned more than 70 medals for his service during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He spent 5 1/2 years as a POW in Vietnam.
A native of Sioux City, Day entered the military in 1942, when he was still a Central High School student, and served as a Marine in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
He later entered the Iowa National Guard and attended flight school, and was called to active duty in the Air Force in 1951. He completed two tours as a bomber pilot during the Korean War.
Years later, on Aug. 26, 1967, Day's plane was shot down over North Vietnam. He jumped from the plane and was badly injured. After being captured and beaten, followed by escape and recapture, Day was placed in the infamous Hanoi Hilton prisoner-of-war camp. He was the highest-ranking captive in the camp, and his cellmate was future U.S. Sen. John McCain, whom he helped nurse back to health.
In his later years Day practiced law in Florida and became an advocate for veterans' health care benefits. In 2003 he was party to a lawsuit that alleged the government reneged on its promise to provide free lifetime health care to Korean and World War II veterans.