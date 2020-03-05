Rep. King seeks to rename Sioux City post office after Bud Day

The renaming of post offices was for some years among the most common types of legislation in Congress, if not the most common.

A retired Air Force colonel and a Medal of Honor recipient at the time of his death, Day was posthumously promoted to brigadier general in 2018.

Day earned more than 70 medals for his service during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He spent 5 1/2 years as a POW in Vietnam.

A native of Sioux City, Day entered the military in 1942, when he was still a Central High School student, and served as a Marine in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

He later entered the Iowa National Guard and attended flight school, and was called to active duty in the Air Force in 1951. He completed two tours as a bomber pilot during the Korean War.

Years later, on Aug. 26, 1967, Day's plane was shot down over North Vietnam. He jumped from the plane and was badly injured. After being captured and beaten, followed by escape and recapture, Day was placed in the infamous Hanoi Hilton prisoner-of-war camp. He was the highest-ranking captive in the camp, and his cellmate was future U.S. Sen. John McCain, whom he helped nurse back to health.

In his later years Day practiced law in Florida and became an advocate for veterans' health care benefits. In 2003 he was party to a lawsuit that alleged the government reneged on its promise to provide free lifetime health care to Korean and World War II veterans.

