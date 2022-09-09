Rep. Randy Feenstra, challenger Ryan Melton continue to quarrel over debates "He does not expose himself to public scrutiny."

It's looking increasingly likely there won't be a debate between first-term Iowa 4th Congressional District Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton anytime this month.

On Friday afternoon, Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, Iowa, tweeted: "Just got word that my opponent formally declined our debate invitation from PBS. So, they’ll interview me on the Iowa Press show on 9/23 instead."

The tweet from Melton comes a little more than a week after he and Feenstra's campaign had a back-and-forth about a canceled joint appearance campaign event at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa that would've taken place on Monday, Sept. 12.

As for the Iowa PBS event, Susan Ramsey, the director of communications for Iowa PBS, said both Feenstra and Melton were invited to participate in their 2022 "Iowa Press Debates" series. According to Ramsey, Feenstra's campaign did decline but didn't provide a reason as to why.

"Since Mr. Melton had accepted and we had an available date on our weekly Iowa Press program, we offered him that alternative so we could provide our viewers in District 4 an opportunity to become better informed on the issues," Ramsey said via email.

The interview is set to air at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 and noon on Sunday, Sept. 25. It also will be streamed on iowapbs.org.

Feenstra campaign spokesman Joe Lakin lambasted the tweet from Melton, about the dropped PBS debate, in an email response.

"President Biden already has enough out of touch liberal friends in Congress who want to destroy our way of life. He sure doesn’t need another," Lakin said via email. "Congressman Feenstra will continue focusing on doing the job he was elected to do, including visiting all 39 counties twice per year and enacting legislation that delivers for our families and main streets, not playing political gotcha games."

Lakin also noted Melton, during a pair of Iowa Corn Growers Association events, proposed plans that would "destroy Iowa agriculture." In a series of tweets summing up the Sept. 6 forum in Fort Dodge, Melton said he opposed expanding corn ethanol beyond the current 10% blend in gas largely because of environmental concerns, but also because of concerns he said he's heard from corn growers about being "married" to a market that will shrink over time.

"We should invest in our corn growers and work to identify and expand trade and markets to support them," Melton tweeted in part.

During an interview with the Journal on Friday, Melton questioned the scope of Feenstra's 39-county tour.

"He does not publicize his forums ahead of time. He does not expose himself to public scrutiny," Melton said. "And I think that's unfortunate. I think the voters deserve better. I've been putting them putting myself out there in front of any kind of group of people and have answered the hard questions the entire time."

On Thursday, Feenstra's official Twitter account posted about the congressman touring Onawa. "We discussed many issues including water & sewage infrastructure, inflation & policies that will help our small businesses succeed," the tweet from @RepFeenstra said.

In the 2020 cycle, Feenstra ousted nine-term incumbent Steve King in the GOP primary for the Fourth District before facing off against J.D. Scholten, a former professional baseball player and paralegal, in the November election. Feenstra won by more than 20 percentage points.

As for 2022, the Cook Political Report, which examines state, federal and presidential elections, rates the Fourth District as having an advantage of +16 percentage points for Republicans. It's the only one of Iowa's four Congressional races rated as "solid Republican."

Last week, Melton acknowledged the gap he'll need to close before saying he thinks Feenstra doesn't want to jeopardize any kind of lead.