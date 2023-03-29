WASHINGTON D.C. — Tuesday, Iowa's Fourth Congressional District Representative, Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, took to the U.S. House floor to speak in favor of a GOP energy bill and pitch a ban on China buying up farmland that could be used for ethanol production.

Randy Feenstra Ag Tour U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra talks Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, while meeting students and touring the Rosen Agriculture Center at Morningside Univer…

The so-called "Lower Energy Costs Act" (H.R. 1) is written to: prohibit a U.S. president from placing moratoriums on hydraulic fracking, waive certain environmental review requirements and curb the ability of the executive branch to slow energy development on federal lands (among other guidelines). The GOP Caucus has touted the legislation as way to "expedite the development, importation, and exportation of energy resources."

President Joe Biden's administration has said the proposal could cause cost increases.

On Monday, Reuters reported on a critical statement from the White House which read: "H.R. 1 (Lower Energy Costs Act) would double the cost of energy efficiency upgrades that families need to reduce household bills and would repeal the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that will cut energy costs and boost economic development in rural and urban communities across the country."

While discussing his support of the House resolution, Feenstra called on his fellow Congressmembers to back his "Defend America's Rural Energy Act" to "prevent China from buying American farmland suitable for ethanol and biodiesel. Earlier this year, the Gazette noted: "As of December 2020, Chinese investors owned 352,140 acres, just less than 1 percent of all foreign-held farmland, according to the USDA." Canada and the Netherlands have both purchased more U.S. land than the East Asian nation.

In Iowa, through 2020, foreign investors held about 1.6% of all farmland, per the USDA's "Foreign Holdings of U.S. Agricultural Land" report.

Feenstra said land in Iowa intended for energy production is "vital to our rural economy in Iowa". The second-term House rep then added "Honoring our Commitment to America, Republicans will end Biden’s war on American energy and fulfill another promise to the American people."