Roads construction

SIOUX CITY -- After two days of traffic backups, commuters will be happy to hear that both lanes of the northbound Interstate 29 bridge over the Big Sioux River are open once again.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation restored two-lane traffic over the bridge at about 8:30 Friday morning, said Greg Rothschadl, a South Dakota DOT engineering supervisor.

The DOT had closed the right-hand lane of the bridge, which links Iowa and South Dakota, at about 9 a.m. Wednesday to repair and overlay the bridge deck.

During the roughly 48 hours that northbound traffic over the bridge was reduced to one lane, traffic periodically backed up for long periods, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Rothschadl wasn't immune himself, getting caught in one of the traffic jams.

"I actually sat in that line one day this week. It wasn't fun," he said.

The same work was performed two years ago without the snarled traffic, he said. With the Military Road bridge linking Sioux City and North Sioux City currently closed because of construction, more motorists likely are driving on I-29 to go to and from work in both cities than two years ago.

No other work is planned on the bridge this summer, Rothschadl said. The bridge will be repainted next summer, he said, but it's hoped that the contractor will be able to do a majority of the work from beneath the bridge, limiting any potential lane closures.

