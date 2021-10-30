Reports: Moore leads fundraising for Sioux City Council candidates with nearly $8,000

SIOUX CITY -- Incumbent Sioux City Council candidate Dan Moore leads the field of four council hopefuls in both fundraising and spending ahead of Tuesday's election, according to documents filed with the state.

Under state law, candidates for public office are required to file reports if they raise or spend at least $1,000 during the reporting period.

As of Oct. 28, Moore, who is vying for one of three open seats on the five-member council, had raised $7,935 from contributors. Fellow incumbent Alex Watters was second with $4,350, followed by first-time candidates Ike Rayford, $4,325, and Matthew O'Kane, $3,984.

Moore, who is seeking his third council term, also spent the most on his campaign, reporting $5,401 in expenditures, according to the report. Rayford spent $1,919, Watters $1,866, and O'Kane $1,733.

Watters received $500 from the Sioux City Professional Firefighters Association Local No. 7 and $100 from the Western Iowa Labor Federation COPE Fund. The Western Iowa Labor Federation also gave O'Kane $300 from the fund. The rest of the candidates' contributions came from individuals or families.

The largest donations included $1,500 Moore received from longtime local developer Ritch LeGrand. Lewis Weinberg, who led the development of the Warrior Hotel, gave Watters' and Moore's campaigns $1,000 each.

Watters also received $1,000 from Dustin or Gretchen Cooper. O'Kane received $1,031 from his father, Jim O'Kane, while Rayford received $500 from David Bernstein. Bernstein also contributed $500 to Watters' campaign and $250 to O'Kane's campaign.

Rayford received $1,000 in loans and contributed $500 to his own campaign, according to the report.

Some elected officials also made donations to some of the candidates' campaigns. State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, contributed $20 to O'Kane's campaign.

Sioux City Council seats are elected at-large and are officially nonpartisan.

