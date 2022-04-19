Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra holding event in Carroll with former Vice President Mike Pence

CARROLL -- On Saturday, Randy Feenstra, the Republican Congressional representative, will be serving breakfast with former Vice President Mike Pence to convention delegates for Iowa's Fourth District.

According to a press release, the party convention itself starts at 10 a.m. at Carroll High School (2809 N. Grant Road) with the breakfast being served at 9:30 a.m.

"We are excited to welcome Vice President Pence back to Northwest Iowa for the 4th District Convention," Feenstra was quoted as saying in the release. "As he likes to say: He’s a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican - in that order. Those values represent the fabric of the folks of the 4th District, and I am eager to host him in Carroll to advance our conservative vision for Iowa and America."

In that same release, Pence was then quoted as saying: "Congressman Randy Feenstra has been a champion for Iowa, his district, and the conservative movement." Pence previously appeared at Feenstra's Family Picnic in Sioux Center in 2021 and has endorsed the former state senator from Hull's re-election bid.

For the 2022 campaign, Feenstra is set to take on Ryan Melton, a Nevada Democrat, and Bryan Jack Holder, a libertarian of Council Bluffs. Melton, an Iowa State University graduate, works at Nationwide in Des Moines. Holder ran as a Libertarian candidate in 2020 in Iowa's 3rd congressional district, finishing with 3.4% of the vote in a race in which Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne narrowly defeated Republican David Young.

Feenstra won his first U.S. House term in 2020 in a landslide against Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten in a staunchly Republican district. Feenstra advanced after beating longtime incumbent Steve King in a crowded GOP primary. Scholten, who narrowly lost to King in the 4th District race in 2018, is running this year for a state House District seat.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

