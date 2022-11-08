Republicans Kassin, Shorma win two House seats from southeast S.D. district

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Republicans captured the two open House seats in a southeast South District Tuesday night.

Chris Kassin, of Vermillion, an executive with the University of South Dakota Foundation, was the top vote-getter, with 4,938 votes, or 39 percent, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting. Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes, was second with 4,055 votes, or 32 percent.

Democrat Bekki Engquist-Schroeder, a small business owner from Vermillion, finished third with 3,585 votes, or 29 percent.

In South Dakota, voters elect one senator and two House members from each of the 35 districts.

Tuesday's victory marks the return to the Legislature for Shorma after a six-year absence. Shorma, an area businessman, was appointed by then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard as the District 16 senator on April 30, 2015 after then-Sen.-Dan Lederman of North Sioux City resigned. In the 2016 GOP primary for House District 16, Shorma lost by less than three dozen votes to the second-place finisher. In 2020, he made another bid for the House but again finished third.

Last year, legislative redistricting created an upheaval in the boundaries of the district lines in southeast South Dakota. In the newly-drawn map, Union County was broken into two different districts. The new District 17 covers southern Union, including Dakota Dunes, North Sioux City and Elk Point, and most of Clay County, including Vermillion.

Previously, all of Union County was in District 16, which also included southern Lincoln County. The old District 17 included Clay County and parts of Turner County.

Redistricting put Sen. Sen. Sydney Davis, R-Burbank, the current District 16 senator, in the new District 17. Davis ran unopposed to re-election Tuesday night.