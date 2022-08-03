Rescue: Sioux City Fire helps worker trapped and injured in cell tower

SIOUX CITY — More than a dozen personnel from Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a Monday afternoon call about a maintenance worker being injured and trapped on a cell tower.

According to a press release from Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins, the worker was nearly 200 feet in the air when a temporary pole was dislodged and pinned the worker's foot.

"Two other workers on the tower were able to free the individual and lower him to a platform approximately 150 feet above the ground," the release said.

To rescue the man, Sioux City Fire used a "high-angle rope rescue team" to scale the tower and reach the staging platform. According to the release, once the worker was brought back down to the ground, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.