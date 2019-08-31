SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A family clearing out the home of a deceased relative Saturday discovered an estimated 60 pounds of explosive chemicals and fusing, which prompted the evacuation of eight neighboring homes.
South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew said firefighters were called to the 300 block of West 18th Street at around 2:24 p.m. Saturday, after suspicious chemicals were discovered in a basement there.
"A family was clearing out the house (of) other family members, and they got into the basement and located some chemical compounds that they weren't too sure of," Merithew said. "There's materials that are in the basement used in making fireworks and explosives."
Eight residences along the street were evacuated.
The sheer quantity of explosives found in the basement was almost certainly illegal to possess, Merithew said.
"It's been sitting for over 10 years, and it was just discovered," he said.
Merithew himself was researching the nature of some of the chemicals as his crews awaited a state bomb squad from Lincoln, Nebraska. Merithew said he expected the bomb squad to arrive around 5:30 p.m. and begin removing the materials.
Residents, he estimated, might start returning home around 7 p.m.