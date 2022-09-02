Residential and commercial developer looking to use more than 300 acres on Sioux City's north side

SIOUX CITY -- A limited liability company intends to create a large-scale residential and commercial development off of Outer Drive, between Business Highway 75 and the U.S. Highway 75 Bypass, according to city documents.

Diamond Willow L.L.C. is asking the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission to approve its mixed-use development concept plan at the commission's Sept. 13 meeting.

Senior Planner Chris Madsen said about 256 acres of the site would be developed for homes and just under 70 acres would be for commercial use.

"This is, essentially, to give the developer and their agents some knowledge that the city backs what their plan is," Madsen said. "So, this is like the very initial step for them to go out and find potential users for the site."

In addition to single-family homes, duplexes and retail space, the concept plan also contains a number of retention and detention ponds.

"Obviously, it's very hilly out there. These are fairly large lot developments that they're proposing, with that intent to kind of work with the terrain, instead of just going in and essentially grading it flat. That could allow for more commercial, but would also have that visual impact to the existing topography," Madsen said. "That's really the big item that would be looked at -- how do we want to see that development occur?"

If the commission gives the concept plan the go-ahead, Madsen said any grading plans, rezoning and platting work would follow.