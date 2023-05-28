Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tim Shomaker was enjoying his Labor Day weekend when chaos broke.

He was having a drink at The Spot, a newly opened bar at 226 W. Third Street, when he heard the sirens. After going outside, he saw people gathering around the back side of the Landmark Building in downtown Davenport.

The red brick building in the 300 block of N. Third Street, across from the Davenport Public Library collapsed Sunday evening. Shomaker walked down the street with a pitcher of water and a stack of plastic cups.

“It’s hot out and people are having anxiety,” he said as he poured a cup for a man who lived inside.

A large section of downtown Davenport remains shut down due to the partial collapse of an apartment building in the 300 block of Main Street. Davenport Police, fire and ambulance, along with Iowa State Patrol and Scott County sheriff’s office, have responded. Emergency personnel were called at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

Online assessors records indicate the building has around 80 apartment units and was built in 1906. The latest sale on record is from 2021 for $4.193 million.

Robert Robinson lived on the second floor of the building. He walked outside for a smoke break, came back in and the alarms went off almost instantly.

“When we started to go back in the lights went out,” he said. “All of a sudden everybody started running out saying the building collapsed. I’m glad we came down when we did.”

Robinson and his girlfriend were able to take the elevator down just in time.

“This is horrible,” he said. “We don’t have anywhere to go. Nothing to eat.”

His girlfriend left her cell phone and purse inside. Robinson’s was on 38%. He turned it off to conserve battery while he figured out what to do next.

Tadd Machovec of Davenport, a contractor, was inside when the building came down. He was working to put up a support beam when the building around him began to crumble.

Rumors of the cause of the collapse swirled throughout the community. According to the county assessor’s office, the last permit was filed on March 2. The permit had no dollar amount and had “misc” in the description.

In 2022 alone, nearly 20 permits were filed for various fixes - the majority of them being plumbing/electrical. Jennifer Smith and Deonte Mack co-own Fourth Street Nutrition. They just moved into their space this winter.

At the time, the pair were using space heaters to keep their business at a comfortable temperature. They thought that would be a temporary fix. Smith’s husband works for Mid-American Energy and was the first to tell them what happened.

“He was on call and got called in for a building explosion downtown. We had no idea it was our building,” she said. “It sounds bad, but we have been calling the city and giving complaints since December. Our bathroom caved in December.”

Water damage throughout the building was apparent since they moved in, she said. Mack said members of the fire department were in the building Thursday performing an inspection.

“The tenants told us the building was going to collapse,” Smith said.

The building’s owner, Andrew Wold, could not be reached for comment Sunday evening.

The Davenport Police Department posted to Facebook asking the public to avoid downtown. The north side of St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 417 N. Main is being used as a reunification point. The post said more information would be provided at a later date.

This story will be updated.

