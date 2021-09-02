Residents voice concerns about proposed Sgt. Bluff cemetery relocation

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Local residents concerned about a proposed relocation of the Woodbury Township Cemetery in Sergeant Bluff asked members exploring the possible move how remains would be respectfully transferred to a new site.
Some said they realize that the current cemetery is full and its hilly terrain poses accessibility challenges for visitors and the volunteers who maintain it. Still, moving their loved ones is a concern.
"How do you move a body in dignified manner?" asked one man, who said he had a relative buried in the cemetery in 1893.
A few of the approximately 30 people in attendance at Thursday afternoon's public information meeting said they were against the move, no matter what.
"Honestly, I think it's wrong. I was always taught you don't move the dead," said Jeanette Allen, of Bronson, Iowa, whose grandparents are buried in the cemetery. "Let them rest in peace."
Thursday's meeting and another Wednesday night allowed relatives of those buried in the cemetery to ask questions and voice concerns about a proposal in which the cemetery, established in 1854, would be relocated to a larger area nearby.
Located on a bluff above the Sioux City Brick plant, the cemetery is landlocked, surrounded by the brickmaker's industrial complex east of South Lewis Boulevard. The cemetery has reached its capacity of 1,200 graves, and there's nowhere to expand.
Brickworks North America, an Australian company that bought the Sioux City Brick brand, has offered the Woodbury Township board a 10-acre site it owns for a new cemetery. Located a few hundred yards to the north at the intersection of South Lewis Boulevard and South Ridge Road, it would contain more than 5,600 burial sites. Brickworks has pledged to pay all costs to develop the new site and relocate the graves.
The township board has formed a cemetery expansion committee to gather public input and study the company's proposal. That committee in the past two weeks has sent letters to relatives of those buried there. Residents also can fill out an online survey, which, as of Thursday, had gotten 113 responses ahead of the Sept. 24 deadline. The committee will compile the responses and provide them to the township board, which will review the results and decide whether to accept Brickworks' offer. A board decision is possible by the end of the year.
"There's a proposal out there and nothing more," said Joe Hanson, Brickworks' general counsel and a member of the expansion committee. "Somebody said last night they think it's a done deal. That's not the case."
Hanson said the committee has been in contact with archaeologists, funeral home directors and others to determine the most proper, respectful way to move the remains if they are to be relocated, and research continues into excavation methods.
John Goldsmith Sr., of Sergeant Bluff, told Hanson he wasn't convinced that the cemetery could legally be moved. In an interview after the meeting, Goldsmith said the cemetery is historically significant, one of the sites he takes out-of-town visitors when showing them the area's history.
"This thing to me is only two issues: history and morality," he said. "I don't want it moved. It's immoral. It's just plain, simple immoral."
He's not the only one opposed. An online petition at change.org had 980 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. A Save the Woodbury Township Cemetery page on Facebook has 188 followers. Comments on both sites were similar: many of those who posted said those buried there should be left in peace. Others accused Brickworks of greed, seeking to the cemetery site for its own profit.
Hanson did not deny the company's intentions. If vacated, Brickworks would mine the site for the high-quality clay it suspects may be located there, adding an additional source of raw material to the company's existing property, which Hanson said would provide clay for another 60-80 years.
The company is willing to abide by the public's wishes if its proposal is turned down and the cemetery remains, Hanson said.
"If the cemetery stays were it is, we've got to figure out a way to be a better corporate citizen, and we will do that," he said.