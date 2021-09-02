Residents voice concerns about proposed Sgt. Bluff cemetery relocation

John Goldsmith Sr., of Sergeant Bluff, told Hanson he wasn't convinced that the cemetery could legally be moved. In an interview after the meeting, Goldsmith said the cemetery is historically significant, one of the sites he takes out-of-town visitors when showing them the area's history.

"This thing to me is only two issues: history and morality," he said. "I don't want it moved. It's immoral. It's just plain, simple immoral."

He's not the only one opposed. An online petition at change.org had 980 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. A Save the Woodbury Township Cemetery page on Facebook has 188 followers. Comments on both sites were similar: many of those who posted said those buried there should be left in peace. Others accused Brickworks of greed, seeking to the cemetery site for its own profit.

Hanson did not deny the company's intentions. If vacated, Brickworks would mine the site for the high-quality clay it suspects may be located there, adding an additional source of raw material to the company's existing property, which Hanson said would provide clay for another 60-80 years.

The company is willing to abide by the public's wishes if its proposal is turned down and the cemetery remains, Hanson said.

"If the cemetery stays were it is, we've got to figure out a way to be a better corporate citizen, and we will do that," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.