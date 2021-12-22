 Skip to main content
Resources for homeowners who saw damage due to last week's storm

December severe storm Kingsley clean-up

Evan Jagodzinske, 13, tosses a set of playground stairs into a debris pile while helping clean up storm damage in the yard of neighbor Casey Koch in Kingsley, Iowa, Thursday morning. Several Kingsley homes were damaged in Kingsley Wednesday after a series of severe storms struck across Siouxland.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – Individual household in Woodbury County can apply for disaster assistance for damages caused by the Dec. 15 derecho.

The storm that swept through Iowa caused damage to houses throughout the county and surrounding areas. Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds added Woodbury County to the disaster proclamation.

Individuals and households can apply for the Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program and the Iowa Disaster Case Management Program through Community Action Agency of Siouxland in Sioux City.

The Individual Disaster Assistance Program offers grants to families at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Qualifying households could receive up to $5,000 in lost property. Many items do have a maximum reimbursement amount.

For example, there is a $700 maximum for large kitchen appliances, $500 per person limit on bedroom furnishings and $500 on vehicle repair. The program also covers loss of food, up to $50 for one person and $25 for each additional family member. The application is available at https://bit.ly/3IZ2f1c.

Woodbury County Emergency Management is also still requesting all households in the county that received damage to report it at https://bit.ly/32hJCVs.

"By doing so, officials will be able to better assess the total amount of damage caused by the storms," according to a Woodbury County emergency management press release.

As part of the Disaster Case Management program, Community Action Agency of Siouxland will help connect individuals with resources needed as part of the recovery process. 

