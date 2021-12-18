Restaurants across Sioux City make way for Morningside championship game

SIOUX CITY -- With a little more than an hour to go before Morningside University and Grand View University square off in the NAIA National Football Championship in Durham, N.C., Mustangs alum Delbert Christensen is positioned behind a plate of nachos at the Miles Inn and working on opening a packet of sour cream.

A member of the Morningside class of 1975, he's decked out in team apparel which includes a shirt that reads "Dear Old Maroon" (in reference to the school's color scheme). He's got a fishbowl-sized drink in front of him as do quite a few other folks at the corner bar known for its Charlie Boy sandwiches.

"I'd rather be in Durham," he jokes.

Christensen has friends who flew out to the game. He couldn't tag along because of family commitments so instead he's at the spot closest to where he lives to watch his team compete in its third championship game in four years. When asked about the match-up, he's ready to provide a rundown. "I'm really glad Anthony Sims is back but it'll still be a four quarter game. We have to run the ball and not turn it over," he said.

According to Morningside University Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communication Carly Hanson, there are 10 official watch parties at restaurants in Sioux City as well as gatherings in Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Kansas City, Mo., Minneapolis, Minn., Omaha, Neb., Phoenix, Ariz., Sioux Falls, S.D., and St. Louis, Mo.

"I don't have an estimate on the number of attendees off the top of my head, but we hope for a great turnout of alumni and Mustang football fans," she said in an email.

Brett Lias, the owner of the Miles Inn, which has been open for almost 100 years, said by kickoff at 5 p.m. he anticipated the place to be completely packed. "We're a neighborhood bar," Lias said before noting that the college is a part of that neighborhood. From campus to the tavern, it's a four-minute drive or a 1.6 mile walk. Because Lias is used to busier traffic around the holidays, he said he's plenty prepared for an influx of fans and doesn't anticipate any food items or drinks being depleted.

At Bob Roe's Point After, three minutes away from the Miles Inn, bar manager Pam Lower, who's sporting a Morningside shirt herself, said that the staff is expecting max capacity (about 147 people) and if anything runs out it'll be Coors Light tall boy cans.

"It's kind of our best bargain," Lower said. Or, it would normally be the best deal if not for the fact that the pizza place decided to run a special where everyone in the establishment got a free drink with the first touchdown scored by Morningside.

Almost every place to sit in the restaurant has a white piece of paper taped to it that says "reserved" and has the name of the patron written in blue highlighter. Right as customers come in there's a Morningside banner hanging down. In Lower's estimation, maybe four total tables or hightops haven't been claimed. Even space in the arcade area was marked for the Mustangs faithful. Lower said that when it got to 5 p.m., all the TVs would switch over to a stream of the championship game.

"We, as the community, support Morningside," she said.

Lower then went on to say she not only appreciates the support that the Roe family has shown to the private school just up the street but to teams even outside of the state as well. "I've always respected that about them," Lower said.

But Morningside isn't playing a team from out of state this time. They're playing the Grand View Vikings who call Des Moines home. And since it's an intra-Iowa game, Miles Inn attendee Tom Bell said that there shouldn't be too many surprises once things get underway.

Bell said that he and his wife, Dianne, are friends with one of the coaches and their wife, so their rooting interest goes deeper than simply pulling for the hometown team.

Jerry Mahr, who's posted up at the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill on Southern Hills Drive, said that he has a daughter who's on the Morningside dance team and in Durham for the game. Sitting across from him at a two-seat hightop is Russ Robinson who's analysis of the game is short and to the point.

"Tough one but I think they'll put it out," he said.

