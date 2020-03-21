Restaurants in Sioux City, Iowa adapting to new rules after Gov. Reynolds stopped dine-in service due to coronavirus

In Sioux City, some bars with little or no food sales closed as a result of the government mandate while dozens of bars and restaurants, like Bob Roe's, are trying to stay afloat by offering food and beverage for off-site consumption.

Bob Roe's regular menu but not the in-house specials are available for carryout or delivery.

"Our income coming in will be a lot less so we are just doing the best we can. If they did a complete shutdown, I really don't know what we'd do. And in away. I kind of expect that to happen. i am hoping not," Rexius said.

As Bob Roe's daughter, Rexius is juggling family responsibilities as well as business ones.

"I am keeping him (Bob) at home. He's had respiratory stuff and I don't want him to take a chance. He wants to come in and play cards and I am like 'no you're staying home.'" Rexius said. "It just is so unbelievable isn't it."

She is heartened by the response from Siouxlanders since the order shutting down dine-in service.

"People have been really generous and kind but you know there are a lot of locally-owned restaurants in this town and I think they (Siouxlanders) have supported all of them fairly well," Rexius said.