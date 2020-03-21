Restaurants in Sioux City, Iowa adapting to new rules after Gov. Reynolds stopped dine-in service due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Terri Rexius is having more than her fair share of sleepless nights since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Iowa restaurants and bars to end dine-in services last week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rexius manages the three Bob Roe's Sioux City locations -- Bob Roe's Point After, Westside Pizza and North End Zone -- and the company's 96 employees. The restaurants are now only offering carryout and delivery service.
"It's just been hard. We've started delivering in the daytime, which we didn't do before. We have delivery and pickup in the daytime and I am moving some of these servers to deliver drivers during the day so they can generate some income," Rexius said.
The kitchen staff at all three locations has been reduced by more than half, she said.
"I tell you I can't even sleep at night. I just feel bad for our employees."
Reynolds' order limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses sent shock waves across Iowa's economy. Jessica Dunker, president and chief executive of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said Tuesday she was expecting to see at least half — or about 80,000 restaurant workers — join the state’s unemployment rolls in the next several days.
The restrictions are scheduled to last through March 31, but the governor warned they could be extended.
In Sioux City, some bars with little or no food sales closed as a result of the government mandate while dozens of bars and restaurants, like Bob Roe's, are trying to stay afloat by offering food and beverage for off-site consumption.
Bob Roe's regular menu but not the in-house specials are available for carryout or delivery.
"Our income coming in will be a lot less so we are just doing the best we can. If they did a complete shutdown, I really don't know what we'd do. And in away. I kind of expect that to happen. i am hoping not," Rexius said.
As Bob Roe's daughter, Rexius is juggling family responsibilities as well as business ones.
"I am keeping him (Bob) at home. He's had respiratory stuff and I don't want him to take a chance. He wants to come in and play cards and I am like 'no you're staying home.'" Rexius said. "It just is so unbelievable isn't it."
She is heartened by the response from Siouxlanders since the order shutting down dine-in service.
"People have been really generous and kind but you know there are a lot of locally-owned restaurants in this town and I think they (Siouxlanders) have supported all of them fairly well," Rexius said.
In a lighter moment, she commented on the state of the times for her family.
"I have never eaten at home as much as I have now and guess what, I realized I am not a very good cook at home," she joked.
Reynolds’ order forced M’s on 4th to convert from a fine dining restaurant and wine bar into a carryout only business.
Owner Vernon Meyer said the sale of appetizers, wine and liquor and M’s catering business account for about two-thirds of revenues, while dining in restaurant is the other one-third.
After the governor’s order, Meyer said he had to dramatically change his business model to try to keep operating. He estimates it will require 40 carryout orders to keep the business from having to close during the next two weeks. He has 14 employees.
“This is all uncharted waters for all of us,” he said. “Everything is so fluid right now.”
SHARING THE BURDEN
The first days of delivery-only were encouraging, as customers carried out hot family meals and beer and wine.
“We’re getting phone calls left and right,” he said Wednesday night.
Meyer said he is optimistic the public will support M’s and other locally owned restaurants and bars that had to suddenly stop serving food and beverages on site.
“The great thing about Siouxlanders is they have always been willing to support local businesses,” he said.
Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, appealed to Siouxlanders to do their part to "share the burden" of locally-owned businesses "during this difficult time."
As these “mom and pop” shops, who have long-served as the backbone of our Siouxland economy, struggle in the wake of these devastating developments, we can throw them a lifeline," McGowan wrote in an opinion piece that appears in The Journal's Sunday Business section today.
The Chamber is the lead sponsor of The Journal's new “Siouxland Food & Drink” guide, which highlights many businesses offering pick up and delivery options.
REDUCED HOURS
At Sneaky's Chicken in Sioux City, the business' 17 employees have had their hours reduced by at least 50 percent.
"We are just trying to hang together as a team. We have some of our servers working in the carryout with us taking orders out to the cars. We are trying to do everything we can to keep everybody with cash in their pockets. It's just really an awful time for a lot of people," said manager Christy Wright.
"We've kind of amped up our carryout window. We are taking meals outside for people as they come if they choose not to come into the building. The Siouxland community has been amazing. Our carryouts have been packed the last three nights. We've been truly blessed in a really bizarre way."
Everything on the restaurant's regular menu is available for carryout.
Wright said customers have offered support beyond the purchase of a meal.
"They are telling us to keep our heads up. They have been very supportive," Wright said.
Anyone interested in the catering menu is asked to call the business for more information.
Nickie Quinn, co-owner of Brioux City brewery with her husband Kelly, are selling beer-to-go for a few hours each day.
She said the response from the public has been pretty good.
"We've been pretty steady the last few days. Right away the first few days we had a lot of sales. We'll see what happens the next couple days. If we go a little further I feel the (customer's) income will slow down and it's going to slow us down, too," Nickie Quinn said.
They have laid off their entire staff of five employees. She and her husband are manning the brewery alone right now.
"Unfortunately we can't afford to pay them during this time. But we told them all to get unemployment that can."
Nickie Quinn said they are trying to remain positive.
"All we can do is hope that it doesn't last too long and think positively and know there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel," she said.
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen and The Cedar Rapids Gazette's Rod Boshort contributed to this story.