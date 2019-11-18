Restoration of Sioux City's historic Warrior hotel ahead of schedule

SIOUX CITY -- Restoration of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building is ahead of schedule, an official with the company spearheading the $73 million redevelopment of the two historic buildings in downtown Sioux City said Monday.
"We're moving full steam ahead," said Alex Cherubin, an assistant vice president of Restoration Iowa.
The developers originally projected a completion date in July 2020. Now, it's possible the new Warrior Hotel will open before that month, Cherubin said, assuming there are no hiccups along the way.
Cherubin said crews expect to soon complete work on the buildings' concrete exteriors, which will permit the city to reopen the long-closed right lane of traffic on Sixth Street. The goal is to finish before the next rounds of heavy snowfall, he said. The city's usual policy downtown is to have plows windrow snow into the middle of the three lanes of one-way traffic, and then later load the snow into trucks.
If the right lane was still closed after a heavy snow, "it'll cause a mess for us, the city and commuters," Cherubin said. "We don't want that to happen."
At any given day, from 140 to 160 construction workers are on site at one of the two buildings.
Both the Warrior, an elegant hotel built in 1930, and the adjacent Davidson Building, built as Sioux City's first office building in 1913, are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Built in 1930, the 10-story Art Deco-style hotel, once one of the city's most glamorous, closed in 1976, and had been red-tagged by the city for building code violations since the late 1990s. Since acquiring the property in 1985, local developer Lew Weinberg proposed a series of new uses for the Warrior, from low-income housing for seniors to a casino and hotel.
Three years ago, Weinberg struck a deal with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in the Warrior and Davidson into a 148-room Marriott Autograph hotel, luxury apartments, bars, restaurants and other retail outlets.
Restoration St. Louis, which specializes in the redevelopment of historic properties, operates two Marriott Autograph hotels in Davenport, Iowa -- the Hotel Blackhawk and The Current Iowa -- which were both historic sites.
Cherubin said the Warrior Hotel has already hired a general manager and some other key staff members. The staff has started booking wedding receptions and other events for the Warrior, which will be the first Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in Siouxland.
The developers also have started pre-leasing the 22 upscale apartments being developed on the fifth and sixth floors of the Davidson Building. Monthly rents range from $1,400 to $2,500 for the units, depending on the number of bedrooms and floor space.
Hotel rooms will be on the second, third and fourth floor of the Davidson, while space on the first floor will be leased to various businesses.
The hotel will feature commercial space on the first floor, a grand ballroom on the second floor, as well as a luxury spa, swimming pool, business and exercise centers, and a six-lane bowling alley with a club-like atmosphere.
