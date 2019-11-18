Restoration of Sioux City's historic Warrior hotel ahead of schedule

SIOUX CITY -- Restoration of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building is ahead of schedule, an official with the company spearheading the $73 million redevelopment of the two historic buildings in downtown Sioux City said Monday.

"We're moving full steam ahead," said Alex Cherubin, an assistant vice president of Restoration Iowa.

The developers originally projected a completion date in July 2020. Now, it's possible the new Warrior Hotel will open before that month, Cherubin said, assuming there are no hiccups along the way.

Cherubin said crews expect to soon complete work on the buildings' concrete exteriors, which will permit the city to reopen the long-closed right lane of traffic on Sixth Street. The goal is to finish before the next rounds of heavy snowfall, he said. The city's usual policy downtown is to have plows windrow snow into the middle of the three lanes of one-way traffic, and then later load the snow into trucks.

If the right lane was still closed after a heavy snow, "it'll cause a mess for us, the city and commuters," Cherubin said. "We don't want that to happen."

At any given day, from 140 to 160 construction workers are on site at one of the two buildings.

