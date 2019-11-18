Restoration of Sioux City's historic Warrior hotel on track for summer 2020 opening

If the right lane was still closed after a heavy snow, "it'll cause a mess for us, the city and commuters," Cherubin said. "We don't want that to happen."

At any given day, from 140 to 160 construction workers are on site at one of the two buildings.

Both the Warrior, an elegant hotel built in 1930, and the adjacent Davidson Building, built as Sioux City's first office building in 1913, are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1930, the 10-story Art Deco-style hotel, once one of the city's most glamorous, closed in 1976, and had been red-tagged by the city for building code violations since the late 1990s. Since acquiring the property in 1985, local developer Lew Weinberg proposed a series of new uses for the Warrior, from low-income housing for seniors to a casino and hotel.

Three years ago, Weinberg struck a deal with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in the Warrior and Davidson into a 148-room Marriott Autograph hotel, luxury apartments, bars, restaurants and other retail outlets.