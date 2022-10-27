Restoration St. Louis to construct multi-family apartment building in Sioux City's downtown

SIOUX CITY -- Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building.

Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Most of the units will feature balconies on the second and third floors. The Pierce Street property, which previously housed Crary Huff Attorneys at Law, is behind the Davidson Building.

The project was announced Thursday at the Warrior, now a Marriott Autograph hotel, where Restoration St. Louis owners Amrit and Amy Gill were presented with a "Growing Sioux City Award." The honor recognizes the company's investment in downtown Sioux City.

Restoration St. Louis completed $77.5 million in historic renovations to the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building. The restoration project was supported with federal and state historic tax credits and assistance from the city.

"We exist to strengthen and enhance the communities we operate in by redeveloping neglected neighborhoods and make them great places to live, work and play," Amrit Gill said.

The Warrior Lofts' leasing office will be located on the ground floor, with its main entrance off Pierce Street. The second floor will have a sundeck and communal grill. Residents will have access to the Warrior's pool, spa, fitness center, bowling alley and restaurants.

"We are very lucky to be here and work with the city on their growth strategy -- it's exciting to be here with so much going on," Amy Gill said.

The Warrior, a 10-story art deco-style hotel, sat vacant for more than three decades, before Lew Weinberg partnered with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in the Warrior and the Davidson Building into a 148-room hotel and 22 luxury apartments. The Warrior, an AAA Four Diamond hotel, welcomed its first guests in September 2020.