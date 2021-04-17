Retired admiral from Sioux City reflects on duty overseeing recovery of military members' remains

"Those that we can find within reason and provide closure is a noble mission," he said.

Recovery of remains had been ongoing for years, of course, but in 2015, then-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel of Nebraska thought the process could be done in a better, more efficient way. He tasked Franken with figuring out how.

Franken can laugh now about how daunting the assignment was. He said that at the time, he knew almost nothing about the department's recovery procedures or efforts.

But he did know how important it was for families to have the remains of their loved ones returned home. He thought back to his grandfather, who lost a brother in World War I.

"It hit me that some of these families, if they know their loved ones were out there, they would like to have them returned and buried in the family plot," Franken said.

Franken said he was given carte blanche to create a new structure for the agency. He oversaw a change in policy, choosing to contract with archaeologists and experts from countries where American remains were located. Rather than paying the cost of housing large parties of U.S. workers and officials overseas, a smaller number is needed to oversee search and recovery missions.