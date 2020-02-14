Retirement community residents get robotic pets for Valentine's Day

SIOUX CITY -- Four residents at the Heritage at Northern Hills retirement community were presented with a special surprise Friday afternoon: robotic pet cats and a dog.

In an event organized by Northern Hills staff and the Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS), three residents were given realistic, furry electronic cats, while one got a dog. The animals make realistic noises and motions.

Heritage at Northern Hills resident Ron Strom, who said he's "maybe a shade more" than 85 years old, was given a robotic cat, which he named "Sweetie."

Sweetie was the name of a cat he had for about 10 years. The previous Sweetie, he said, was "almost as good as this one."

"This one's going to be more ideal, because, it's not any maintenance," he said.

Cindy Rarrat, president of FOTAS, said this was the first such event held by the group. If possible, she said, they'd like to do this again.

"It provides so many benefits, by allowing (the residents) to brush the animal, care for the animal. The pet takes care of itself by keeping itself clean, they don't have to clean the litter box or they don't have to deal with going out and getting food and things like that for them," Rarrat said.