If you go

The public is invited to see the Rev. Lorna H. Halaas installed as the first female Bishop in the history of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Western Synod. The formal ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd. Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton will reside, preach and install at this event.