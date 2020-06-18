Rev. Robertson on Juneteenth: 'We are still fighting for that equality'

SIOUX CITY -- Juneteenth, a day celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, is the subject of renewed interest this June. It's a holiday some Americans are unfamiliar with.
Amid heightened racial tensions in the U.S., efforts are underway to make the celebration a federally recognized holiday, as 46 states and the District of Columbia have already done.
The Rev. Jeremy Robertson, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, said the day has the potential to heal. “All we want as a race is to be treated fairly, equally,” he said.
The date — June 19th — is significant because Union soldiers, led by Major Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, June 19, 1865, with the news that enslaved people there were free, following the end of the Civil War and the defeat of the South.
President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but this generally was not accepted by southern slaveholders until the arrival of the Union Army forced them to comply -- this happened at various stages throughout the south. The war was effectively over by the time Granger's men got to Galveston, a relatively isolated community at the time.
The proclamation delivered by Granger was met with joy by the newly freed, and the date would subsequently became a major African-American holiday. The holiday came to be called "Juneteenth," an amalgamation of the words "June" and "Nineteenth," though it has also been referred to as "Jubilee Day" or "Freedom Day."
Interest in Juneteenth surged this year in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by white Minneapolis police officers. Floyd's death also sparked renewed enthusiasm for the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted demonstrations across the country.
Robertson talked with the Journal about Juneteenth and the role it could play in the country’s future. The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Given what's happened over the past three-plus weeks, does this year's Juneteenth take on a special significance?
Yes, I believe it does. Because as a nation, we are at a place now where we're trying to get a place of healing, due to where we are as a people, how African-Americans have been treated in this country. And so now what we see is a movement, that Black Lives Matter movement, is pretty much saying that we are still fighting for justice. We are still fighting for that equality.
And so, with Juneteenth, and a lot of people now have started to embrace it, and to celebrate it, I think it is very -- it shows that we are moving in the right direction. Because we have to understand, a lot of times, we talk about American history, but black history is not mentioned in that history, and we play a very important role in that history.
Because to understand Juneteenth, (you need to understand) how it came about. After the Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was abolished, but you still had the Confederate States who didn't feel that the blacks were of equal value to the Caucasians.
They make a big deal out of the Black Lives Matter movement, but they really don't understand the hurt and the pain that it comes from. Because all we want as a race is to be treated fairly, equally.
The climate that we're in, it has America now taking a closer look at black history. Black history is a part of American history, and a lot of times a lot of people don't want to talk about that, it's not talked about in schools or taught in schools. But American history, it tells a story of what we as an African-American race have endured, right here in America.
Now what we see is one of the largest movements in our country -- which is Black Lives Matter -- since the Civil Rights era.
I think it is important that we see a lot of people embracing Juneteenth, because while we celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, in actuality we were not free. We were not free.
What becomes of Juneteenth celebrations in a time of social distancing -- are they smaller, family-oriented events, or do they move online?
I would say, it should start at home, it should be a home thing. Families should sit down and teach their children the history, what it really means, why we're celebrating.
We got social distancing, but there can be a lot of ways that churches or community-oriented groups can honor it, by enlightening others on the history of what it means, celebrating -- like we celebrate the 4th of July, honoring it and not erasing it as a part of history.
So it can be celebrated however any individual wants to celebrate it, but I believe the most important way is to actually teach our children, to teach, to enlighten people that this is our history.
What are your thoughts on the calls to make Juneteenth a holiday recognized at the federal level?
I believe people that we have voted and placed in positions (of power), they should find ways to put it in legislation that it be a national holiday. Because it is our history. It's history.
So I believe the people that represent us, as a people, as a country, as far as on the state level, on the national level, they should really make it a priority to make it a holiday where we celebrate it. Again, it goes back to saying, that as a people, we are embracing -- not that we agree with what was done -- but we acknowledge the pain that the African-Americans have endured, right here in America.
And this is a big day for the African-American citizens, because it was on this day that they were actually freed as slaves. They were actually free!
Interest in Juneteenth has surged this year. How do you keep that momentum and interest going, especially for future years when in-person events will hopefully resume?
Keep talking about it. Keep talking about it, keep it up front. When peoples' eyes are opened, they are enlightened. So it's our duty, and it's our job, to keep opening the eyes of the people. And if the people's eyes are open, they will be enlightened.
So it is our job to keep informing, to keep teaching, to keep talking about it, make it become a part of history, start teaching it as our history, so that way we cannot forget about it. Because it is who we are as a country.
In order to right the wrongs, we have to acknowledge the wrongs that have been in the past. After all of this is over, we just can't let this be a prop that we hold up in a movement, we've got to let the movement continue. The movement doesn't need to expire. The movement doesn't need to come to an end once this is over, and things settle down. We've got to make sure that we keep talking about it.
