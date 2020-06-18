Rev. Robertson on Juneteenth: 'We are still fighting for that equality'

I would say, it should start at home, it should be a home thing. Families should sit down and teach their children the history, what it really means, why we're celebrating.

We got social distancing, but there can be a lot of ways that churches or community-oriented groups can honor it, by enlightening others on the history of what it means, celebrating -- like we celebrate the 4th of July, honoring it and not erasing it as a part of history.

So it can be celebrated however any individual wants to celebrate it, but I believe the most important way is to actually teach our children, to teach, to enlighten people that this is our history.

What are your thoughts on the calls to make Juneteenth a holiday recognized at the federal level?

I believe people that we have voted and placed in positions (of power), they should find ways to put it in legislation that it be a national holiday. Because it is our history. It's history.